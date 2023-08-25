Grassroots football defibrillator scheme backed by Fabrice Muamba

LIFE-SAVING defibrillators and a CPR training scheme for grassroots football clubs has opened to new applications this week, after a surge in demand.

This comes after after a ‘thank you’ video from Fabrice Muamba to a small heart charity sent applications soaring to almost 4,000 for just 100 life-saving defibrillators.

The popular life-saving campaign is funded and delivered by heart charity Red Sky Foundation and rolled-out by Team Grassroots.

Successful applicants receive a free defibrillator and online CPR training for unlimited members of their club and community.

The mobile defibrillators can be taken to every location where the team plays or trains, improving access for all.

South Shields’ Boldon Girls FC received one of the life-saving kits

The Grassroots Defibrillator Programme, which is now in its third year, has funded over 300 defibrillators to date and has trained thousands of members across more than 100 grassroots clubs.

This follows the Premier League’s national campaign which gave 2,000 grassroots sites access to a defibrillator back in 2021, amongst other campaigns.

Paul Kirton, Founder of Team Grassroots, said: “The demand for defibrillators at a grassroots level is testament to the awareness raised by the household names who have been affected, such as Fabrice Muamba and Christian Eriksen.

“The few clubs that could afford to buy one now have, and the various schemes have made many more available.

“[However] the fact that demand is still so high confirms the need for additional funding to get one in reach of every football player in the UK, at every level.

“In the meantime, the Red Sky Foundation’s incredibly generous donation will help 100 more clubs play with confidence and give them the peace of mind knowing that life-saving equipment can be made available and used correctly, should it be required.”

Sergio Petrucci, Co-founder of Red Sky Foundation, said: “Our daughter, Luna, was given a second chance receiving specialist cardiac care when she needed it most.

“This is our way of helping others. Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone of any age.

“Grassroots clubs’ budgets often don’t allow for this type of apparatus, so we are doing what we can to help clubs access one.

“Using early CPR and defibrillation on a person in sudden cardiac arrest can increase their chances of survival from seven percent to over 75 percent.

“It’s vital that every club possible in the UK has access to a defibrillator via the Grassroots Defibrillator Programme.”

All defibrillators allocated to clubs via the Grassroots Defibrillator Programme are delivered alongside a free life-saving CPR and defibrillator training sessions.