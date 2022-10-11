Scots university to host free CPR training sessions in bid for awareness

A SCOTS university is set to host free CPR training sessions in a bid to educate the public as part of Restart a Heart Day.

Staff and students from the University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences and School of Medicine are hosting the free CPR training this Friday, 14th October.

Taking place across Scotland, trained coaches will be at locations in Dundee and Kirkcaldy providing quick, informal training in the potentially lifesaving skill.

Restart a Heart Day is an initiative devised by an alliance of global partners, which aims to increase both public awareness of cardiac arrests, and the number of people trained in life saving CPR.

Dr Kevin Stirling (pictured) says the potentially lifesaving skill can be taught “in just five minutes”.

Dr Kevin Stirling, from Dundee’s School of Health Sciences, said: “The principle of Restart a Heart Day is to teach colleagues and members of the public how to deliver high-quality chest compressions.

“The ability to save a life is one of the most valuable skills a person can learn.

“Performing CPR while awaiting professional medical help can increase the chances of a person’s survival dramatically.

“In just five minutes we can empower a person with the skills and confidence to save a life. There can surely be no better use of time than that.”

More than 3,000 people across Scotland are treated by ambulance personnel following a cardiac arrest every year.

However, given the urgent need for CPR in the aftermath of such a medical event, around only 1 in 10 people survive.

Starting CPR can double this chance of survival, a skill that almost anybody can learn.

The University is hosting three, free events, working in conjunction with the Save a Life for Scotland campaign and its partners to teach CPR to members of the public.

The events will utilise the same equipment used to train healthcare students at the University’s campuses in both Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

The sessions take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy (10am-4pm), the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee (2-5pm), and Dundee University Students’ Association (10am-4pm).

Lisa MacInnes, Director of Save a Life for Scotland, said: “Equipping people with lifesaving CPR skills helps people to feel ready should they ever need to assist someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

“These fantastic events offer a real opportunity for local people to learn CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

“We know that upon recognising that someone is unwell, phoning 999 and starting CPR is the most important thing anyone can do for someone suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“Our aim is to equip one million people with CPR skills by 2026 to help more people survive cardiac arrest.

“Events like these are essential to our journey to helping everyone in Scotland be CPR ready.”