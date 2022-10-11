Dental group adds three electric vehicles to growing fleet

Clyde Munro on way to becoming Scotland’s environmentally friendly dentist

Scotland’s leading dental group has added three new eco vans to its growing fleet as part of its commitment to reaching its carbon footprint goals.

Clyde Munro Dental Group has purchased three VN5 vans from LEVC (London ELECTRIC Vehicle Company), to allow the group’s facilities management team – who are covering hundreds of miles each day – a more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The Glasgow-headquartered firm also intends to install three electric charging points at the homes of its employees who will benefit from the automobile additions.

This comes after Clyde Munro purchased an electric car last year for staff travelling between its Glencoe Dental Centre and its neighbouring practice in Fort William, M&S Dental Care.

Chief Operating Officer at Clyde Munro, Fiona Wood, hopes the electric vehicles will help improve the group’s commitment to Net Zero by 2030.

Fiona said: “These additional vans will help some of our field-based staff shuttle between many of our practices which are located around the country.

“As part of our ambition to become Scotland’s environmentally friendly dentist, the purchase couples in with our extensive ESG (environmental, social, governance) strategy which we have been implementing over the course of this year.

“The facilities management team covers hundreds of miles each day supporting our practices so finding an eco-friendly solution to this journey was imperative.

“LEVC’s VN5 van was exactly what we were looking for and we hope these initial vehicles could be the first of many to join our ever-growing fleet.”

The LEVC VN5 van is designed and manufactured in Coventry and has a pure electric range of 64 miles, but coupled with its on-board range extender technology, the VN5 can achieve a total range of up to 319 miles.

The VN5 van is also stronger and lighter than a traditional transit van. The body of the vehicle is comprised of an aluminium monocoque which is glued and then baked at 180 degrees, creating a frame which is twice as strong as traditional steel.

Commercial Director at LEVC, Richard Hudson, said: “We are pleased to support Clyde Munro in its transition to a more sustainable future.

“Our VN5 is ideally suited to the business’s needs, eliminating range anxiety for the busy facilities team, and it can be charged in just 30 minutes.



“Clyde Munro is the first company we have collaborated with in the dental sector and we hope the ambitions of the group are met by our VN5 vans. We look forward to continuing to build our working relationship with the business.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 75 practices across Scotland, with more than 430,000 patients and 400 staff.

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s cities, it owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

To find out more about Clyde Munro Dental Group, visit: www.clydemunrodental.com