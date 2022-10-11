A SCOTS in-home care provider is planning new ventures in East Lothian as it reports that demand for its operations is rising.

Plus Homecare is planning to open up its new operations in East Lothian to meet “burgeoning demand” for the professional assistance and personal care it offers.

The initiative will build on the successes of Plus Homecare in the Glasgow area, and Cairllum Care, which tailors individual care in Ayr and its surrounding areas.

These plans for expansion come at a time when the care sector is experiencing severe issues with retention and recruitment of staff.

Plus Homcare already has in-home care operations in the Glasgow and Ayrshire areas.

However, Plus Homecare has said it plans to open its East of Scotland locations with an established pool of professional carers with extensive experience and a knowledge and understanding of the area.

The private care provider has said one of its main aims is to provide care for vulnerable older people in their own domestic setting at a time and duration of their own choosing.

Mike Collier, Managing Director of Plus Homecare, said: “This new venture will aim to replicate in the east of the country the quality of person-centred care service for which we are already renowned in the west.

“Our clients will be self-funded, private individuals looking to engage with a care provider whose model creates space for companionship and quality time when dealing with the day-to-day activities of everyday living.

“Our carers have a wealth of experience in looking after older people who have chosen to live independently at home rather than in a residential or nursing home and will assist them with everything from laundry to intensive live-in care for complex needs.”

The firm’s service means that clients do not have to leave their home, memories and belongings to relocate into a facility which can often be closed to protect more vulnerable residents.

Mr Collier added: “Council-run facilities are under significant financial and resource constraints and home visits are often unpredictable, rushed and short.

“We aim to provide a reasonably-priced alternative in East Lothian which will give people freedom, dignity and companionship.”