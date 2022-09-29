Scots carer warned after telling resident to ‘f**k off’ over intercom

A SCOTS carer has been given a warning for telling a care home resident to “f**k off” over an intercom system.

Danielle Keith was found to have made the expletive comment while her colleague answered the door buzzer to a care home user in Turiff, Aberdeenshire in November 2019.

The care and support worker also shouted “get off your f**king porn” as her colleague answered the intercom to another resident on the same day.

The SSSC gave a warning to Danielle Keith over her actions in Turriff.

Days later, Keith signed a sheet stating that a resident had taken medication when she knew they had not while employed by Aberdeenshire Council.

She also screamed loudly while in a fourth resident’s flat, causing the woman to feel distressed.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) today published details revealing that they had decided to issue Keith with a warning on her registration for a year following the incidents.

The support worker will also have to provide evidence of training in effective communication, administering medication and knowledge of working with people with dementia.

And she has to put together a reflective essay about how her communication towards service users at the care home was offensive.

The SSSC said: “We decided there is evidence that between 12 February 2018 and 11 November 2019, while employed as a care and support Worker by Aberdeenshire Council in Turiff, and during the course of that employment, you did on or around 4 November 2019 say ‘f**k off (Information redacted)’ or words to that effect while your colleague answered the intercom system to resident AA.

“[You did] say ‘get off your f**king porn’ or words to that effect while your colleague answered the intercom system to resident BB.

“On or around 7th November 2019 [you did] fail to ensure that resident CC took her medication, sign CC’s MAR Sheet to say she had taken her medication when she had not.

“Your actions above act dishonestly in that you sought to represent that CC had taken her medication when you knew she had not.

“On or around 7 November 2019 in relation to resident DD, scream loudly in her flat.

“By your actions, cause her distress and your fitness to practise is impaired because of your misconduct.”

The SSSC added: “People who use services have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect and protected from harm by social service workers in whom they and the public place their trust and confidence.

“Your use of obscene language, directed at the residents, caused, or was likely to cause, distress.

“Your communication towards people who use services was entirely inappropriate for a social service worker who is responsible for role-modelling acceptable behaviour to colleagues and service users in their care.”

The warning and conditions were imposed on Keith’s registration yesterday.