A HILARIOUS video shows a rugby-loving dad’s reaction when his daughter pranked him with a birthday cake filled with the colours of his team’s biggest rival.

Robert Harland looked fuming as he sliced into his celebratory cake for his 60th birthday on Wednesday (14 SEP) and spotted the inside of the cake was yellow and blue – the colours of the Leeds Rhinos.

The two sides competed for years to win the Super League before Bradford were relegated in 2014 – leaving fans reeling.

Video shows the diehard Bradford Bulls fan cutting down into a cake that has been created to be in the shape of his team’s rugby shirt and colours.

His daughter Jayde Howard can be heard saying: “Cut yourself a piece out, dad love.

“It might be very nice, it could be flavouring inside.”

But as Robert slowly starts to carve out a piece, the Yorkshireman begins to look unimpressed after spotting the insides.

Jayde asks: “Don’t you like that colour?”

Robert then says: “That’s f****g Leeds, f**k sake.”

Jayde, 34, posted the video on TikTok last Thursday (SEP 15), writing: “When your dad supports Bradford Bulls and hates the rival team.”

The clip has gained over 2.3m views and more than 148,500 likes from social media users.

Over 1,000 people left comments after finding the clip hilarious.

One said: “We all love Leeds. MOT.”

Another wrote: “LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS.”

A third added: “That is bang out of order, do it again.”

The birthday cake had the blue and yellow of arch rival Leeds inside. Credit: Jayde Howard

Another commented: “All love Leeds.”

While a fifth said: “Good lad, c’mon Bulls.”

Speaking today (MON), Jayde said: “We live on the border of Leeds and Bradford, I went to school in Leeds and it has always been a joke between my dad and I as my family would say Leeds were the rivals.

“As it was my dad’s 60th he said he wanted something to remember and so I thought I would get him a cake that he wouldn’t forget.

“I just decided when I got there to ask him to cut the cake and I thought I would film it for my family to see.

“He said don’t put that on Facebook and I promised that I wouldn’t put it on Facebook but he never said about TikTok so I posted it on there.

“I forgot about it until the next day when my daughter said to me to look on TikTok and I saw the video had 700,000 views.

“It just kept getting more and more views and I knew my dad would end up seeing it.

“He was looking at Bradford Bulls social media and they reposted it and he called me up and I acted innocent but he said we needed to have a chat, he saw the funny side though.”

Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos are two of the most successful teams in Super League history with Leeds sitting second in all time wins with eight victories.

Bradford have been crowned Super League champions on four occasions.