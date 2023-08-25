SOCIAL media users were left spooked after a huge huntsman spider was found camping out in an East Midlands house.

Danny Higgins spotted the huntsman – which are native to tropical or warm climates like Australia and Africa – at a friend’s house on Tuesday.

Pictured: Danny Higgins. (C) Facebook

Huntsman spiders are renowned for their speed and size, with their leg span measuring up to 15cm, and whilst venomous and known to bite, are not considered dangerous to humans.

Danny from Leicester, East Midlands was left stunned after his pal found the adventurous arachnid hanging around above his curtains and took to social media to identify the spider.

A skin-crawling image shows the spider in the friend’s home, resting just above a curtain rail.

The camera is focused on the large brown spider, whose eight hairy legs can be seen sprawled out on the ceiling.

Danny shared the photo to social media on Tuesday, writing: “Trying to ID this for a friend, was thinking maybe male Eratigena SP [giant house spider].

“Any suggestions welcome, thank you in advance.”

Danny’s post received over 520 likes and more than 80 comments from users left creeped out by the huntsman’s cameo appearance in the UK.

Many arachnophiles were quick to pounce on the post, with some suggesting the Huntsman had infiltrated its way in through a bunch of bananas, or hiding in luggage.

Andrea L Morton wrote: “Definitely looks more like a huntsman than a GHS either way that’s huge. He should be paying rent.”

Becky Louise Rigby said: “If this was in my house I’d move out.”

Laura Statton commented: “I’m not scared of spiders usually but that looks like the MF from Harry Potter. Get out the house to safety.”

Roses Hildred added: “Wow. [Look at the] size of it.”

Pictured: The Huntsman spider. (C) Facebook/Danny Higgins.

Whilst initially calling Environmental Health to deal with the eight-eyed creepy crawlie, Danny opted to re-home it after further advice.

In a further update, he wrote: “After finding out Environmental Health would kill it, I’ve cancelled their visit and have spoken to a good friend who specialises in homing spiders.

“It didn’t sit right with me that I’d be responsible for its death, so he will be picked up very shortly. Thank you to everyone for your suggestions and advice.

“Keeping a safe distance and a watchful eye on him until then, may the odds forever be in my favour.”