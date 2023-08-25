FORMER Hibs winger Aiden McGeady has bit back at his old boss Lee Johnson with claims that the manager had “retired” him twice in the media.

The 37-year-old joined Johnson at the Edinburgh side in June 2022 but spent a majority of last season nursing a knee injury as well as hamstring issues.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international has now found steady ground at Somerset Park with Ayr United in a dual role and spoke of his disappointment about last season on Saturday.

The winger has assumed a technical manager role at the club, whilst also turning out for the Honest Men in their Championship campaign this season.

After his Ayr United side were knocked out of the League Cup by Livingston, he said: “Lee Johnson probably retired me twice in the media to be honest.

“Maybe when I came back playing against Motherwell, my first game back, I spoke about it [retirement].

“It was just dark times; I was going into the training ground every single day for four months and that was probably the lowest when I thought is there any real point in this?”

However, the Celtic stalwart – who delighted crowds at Parkhead before a bumper move to Spartak Moscow in 2010 – told how he knew he was still up to the task once he regained full fitness.

Aiden McGeady claims that Johnson tried to retire him twice last season in the media. Credit: PLZ Soccer

The 93-cap Ireland star said: “Then, when I was fit again, I was like well I can play, no bother.”

The former Hibee and the current Hibs boss were often allegedly involved in spats throughout the last year.

Boss Johnson claimed that he feared McGeady’s career was over in March after the wide man tore his hamstring in a Hibs win over Kilmarnock.

Speaking at the time the Hibs boss said: “Whatever he [Aiden] decides, if he wants to make a full return to playing then absolutely, we will support that.

“Obviously, he’s got a lot of experience to give in football, whether that be another year or two as a player or whether that be stepping into a new adventure.

“I’d never, ever retire a football player. It’s up to them to decide when the time is right.”

Hibs fans were quick to react to McGeady’s comments over the weekend after they themselves progressed into the last eight of the Scottish League cup.

One said: “It was just a couple of years too late for him and ultimately failed at Hibs, on (sic) hindsight Hibs should never had (sic) signed him.”

Another added: “He can have no complaints about his time at Hibs, he was constantly, constantly injured.”

A third replied: “He was a waste of a wage for us – simple as that.”

Hibs welcome Aston Villa to Easter Road this evening in a crunch Europa Conference League Play-Off match.

The game is a sell-out and has been billed as the club’s biggest game since their Scottish Cup victory over Rangers in 2016.