COMEDIAN Sarah Millican has revealed the humble way she spent her prize money, 15 years on from winning the Edinburgh Fringe’s Newcomer award.

The 48-year-old stand-up comic won the award in 2008 for her debut Fringe show Sarah Milllican’s Not Nice, which was inspired by her then-recent divorce.

Since then, Millican from South Shields, Tyne and Wear, has sold out arena tours and become a regular on panel shows including Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie To You?.

Sarah Millican in 2008, after winning the Edinburgh Fringe Newcomer award. Credits: X

Known for her confessional and crude humour, 15 years on from her big break, Millican took a trip down memory lane to reveal her heartwarming reaction to winning her first big award.

In a post to social media yesterday, Millican wrote: “15 years ago today I won the Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“I won £5k and paid it off my car loan. I had excellent friends with me whose faces I had to check in case I’d heard the announcement wrong.

“I ran into the street to get signal to ring my then boyfriend, now husband. I’m a week from starting my 7th tour. Sheesh.”

The comedian also accompanied the post with a snap of herself moments after claiming the award which she described as: “It’s a photo of me after I’d just won the award. I look about 12. I’m actually 33.

“I have shoulder length mousey-brown hair, small brown glasses and I’m wearing an orange top.

“My smile is huge. There’s hustle and bustle around me. It’s pure joy to me. I did good.”

Her post has since received over 28,000 likes and more than 370 comments from fans quick to leave comments of adoration for the comic.

Reid McLain wrote: “That is so awesome. We are so glad you are doing it — making people giggle, laugh, chortle, and snort worldwide.”

Paul Stewart commented: “One of the funniest stand-ups out there.”

Stephanie Merritt wrote: “I remember this like it was yesterday. (Which it must have been because we’re still in our early 30s, right?!) You did well, lass.”

Georgy Jamieson said: “You’re an inspiration.”

This year, Millican also sent her support to Fringe act Georgie Grier who performed her one woman play to only one member of the audience who attended.

Georgie posted a picture of herself crying to social media and wrote: ‘There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at Edinburgh Fringe.

“It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?”

After Georgie received a slew of supportive comments from comedians including Jason Manford and Dara O’Briain, Millican also chimed in: ‘Totally fine. And normal. Dara is right.

“Well done on having the bottle to do it. Feel proud.”

She later added a picture of the flyer for her 2008 Fringe show, saying: “…here is my flyer from my very first show, Sarah Millican’s Not Nice in 2008.

“My first show that year had an audience of five and I knew four of them.”

The 2023 Newcomer award is yet to be announced, however Lorna Rose Treen won this year’s Dave Funniest Joke of the Fringe award with her quip: “I started dating a zookeeper – but it turned out he was a cheetah.”