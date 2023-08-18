SCOTLAND Food & Drink campaign has unveiled a local theme for their annual celebration of the nation’s produce this September.

Now in its 14th year, Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight 2023 will encourage the whole nation to ‘discover what’s on your doorstep.’

The campaign celebrates the producers, manufacturers, retailers, hospitality and regional food groups that work to get quality Scottish produce onto shelves and tables.

Cambus O’May Creamery is nestled amongst the Cairngorm Mountains in Royal Deeside

The 2023 Fortnight calendar runs from September 2 to 16 and is packed with events across the country to celebrate the food and drink available locally.

Activities include visiting SeaFest in Peterhead, exploring the islands at the Arran Festival of Food & Drink, or enjoying a blend at the Scottish Rum Festival in Edinburgh.

More than half of the Scottish population say that food provenance is important to them and almost 9 in 10 Scots would like to be able to buy more Scottish food and drink.

This year, Scotland Food & Drink is working closely with its Regional Food Groups and Regional Food Ambassadors to promote a line-up of regional events.

They also spotlight produce from across Scotland that are stocked everywhere from shops, restaurants, cafes and bars to delis and markets.

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Our industry has shown tremendous resilience over the last few years.

“Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight is an opportunity to celebrate the success and talent from across the sector.

“Over the campaign, we will be working with our regional food and drink ambassadors and groups to share the amazing stories from producers themselves, from the Highlands and Islands to the South of Scotland and everywhere in between.

“This year’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight is all about celebrating the people across our industry’s supply chain that make it all possible.

“I hope the whole industry and the public gets behind the campaign and gets involved.”

Scotland Food & Drink have enlisted local food and drink heroes this year, including its 18 Regional Food Groups and 23 Regional Food Tourism Ambassadors across the country.

Rachel Gambro, Regional Food Ambassador for Aberdeenshire, said: “Local producers work incredibly hard to supply a huge range of high-quality food and drink to customers in Scotland and beyond.

“Their dedication and enthusiasm is clear when you meet them.

“They are truly proud to be part of such an exciting sector that often sees them working as a team, with collaborations between producers on new offerings, producers being highlighted by name on menus or coming together at an event.

“Many producers also offer food tourism experiences through workshops, tours and tastings.

“Take the opportunity during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight to hear their inspiring stories.

“You will be delighted to discover what is on your doorstep and surprised to find your food tastes even better when you understand its provenance.”