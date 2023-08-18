Monster hunters wanted to catch sight of Nessie

SCOTLAND’S Loch Ness Centre is recruiting a team of monster hunters to search the famous waters of the loch and uncover its mysteries.

The newly refurbished centre will be supported by Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), an independent and voluntary research team, and Visit Inverness Loch Ness.

The Loch Ness Centre is making a final call to recruit budding monster hunters from around the world to be involved on the weekend, taking place on August 26 and 27.

The team will help to unearth the secrets of the famous Loch from their home by logging in to a live stream of the famous waters to help search for any mysterious anomalies.

Loch Ness contains 263 billion cubic feet of water – more than all English and Welsh lakes combined

The Loch Ness Centre and LNE have arranged a giant surface watch of the loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water and any inexplicable movements or sightings.

The surface watch is set to be the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the Loch in 1972, if not ever.

Several cameras have been set up all over the Loch for people all over the world to watch out for the Loch’s most famous inhabitant, as well as other local wildlife.

When viewing the live cameras, watchers can capture a screenshot directly as well as zoom in to get a better look and are being asked to share any findings.

For those unable to make the weekend, the cameras are looking out over the famous water 365 days a year.

Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

This includes specialist drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, and a hydrophone to detect acoustic signals under the water.

For others wanting to get involved in the quest, there is still the chance to get out on the water with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.

There will also be four Premium Deepscan cruises over the weekend with a member of the original Loch Ness Investigation Bureau and Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration.

Costing £45 per person, this includes an extended trip using a 60-foot hydrophone to listen for noises in the depths of the loch.

Guests can book the final available tickets for a trip on board the vessel, named after the famous expedition, carried out on the Loch in 1987.

There will also be a special tour available at the Loch Ness Centre over the weekend, with final tickets remaining.

Visitors will be able to experience the tour of the seven rooms, featuring real artefacts, scientific debates, eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings.

The recently renovated Loch Ness Centre is located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, where 90 years ago, hotel manager Aldie Mackay reported seeing a ‘water beast’ in Loch Ness.

Continuum Attractions, which operates award-winning attractions all over the UK, has invested £1.5m in creating a modern immersive exhibition with interactive elements.

Making use of a wealth of engaging technology to create an immersive multimedia experience, the reimagined centre offers a memorable experience to visitors of all ages.

Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “The interest in our weekend of activities has been fantastic, and to see how people from all around the world are still fascinated by the story of the Loch and Nessie.

“We want anyone in the world to be able to help, which is why we are looking for budding monster hunters from anywhere to log in to the live stream of the Loch over the weekend and see if they spot anything mysterious.

“We can’t wait to see what we find.”