A MUM who was left touched by her son’s loving letter that he wrote to her has made the gesture permanent by turning it into a heartwarming tattoo.

Carly Nilsson was left moved on Friday, when son – and aspiring author – Charlie shared his most recent work with her.

Pictured: Carly’s son Charlie with the poem. (C) Carly Nilsson

The eight-year-old enjoys writing creative poems and stories for his family, and decided he would dedicate his latest piece to his mum, who he shares a special bond with.

Carly, 30, chose to make this particular work a permanent fixture, heading straight down to her local tattoo parlour to get it inked on.

Charlie from Hull, East Yorkshire titled his new work: “Mum poem”.

Scrawled adorably in green pen on white paper, the poem reads: “Mum your so lovely [sic]. The best I’ve ever seen.

“You are so pearfect, your just right for me and when your happy it fills my heart with glee [sic].”

Despite the slight spelling hiccups, Carly was moved by her son’s sweet poetic lines, and decided on a whim to get it inked on her leg as a surprise to the youngster.

Heading to tattoo parlour Skin Lab Clinic on Saturday, Carly made her request and was soon tatted up with the heartwarming poem.

Pictured: The heartwarming tattoo. (C) Carly Nilssen.

She later surprised Charlie – who was over the moon to see his mum’s adoration for his creative work.

Images show Charlie standing in the garden, smiling as he holds up the written poem on a small piece of paper.

A further image then shows the poem tattooed on Carly’s left thigh, in perfect resemblance to the written piece.

Carly took to social media on Saturday evening to share the beautiful image of her son’s poem and the resulting tattoo.

She wrote in her post: “What I asked for: A poem my eight year old son wrote for me, with his handwriting and spelling mistakes etc. What I got: tattoo artist nailed it.”

The post received over 580 likes and dozens of comments from users left in adoration over the youngster’s work and his mum’s heartwarming gesture in return.

One person wrote: “This is too cute. I hope one day I have a kid who does cute stuff like this. Well done, mama, on raising such a sweet young man.”

Another said: “His handwriting is perfect. I wish mine looked that way.”

A third commented: “In a good way, it makes me want to cry.”

Another added: “OMG, that is the sweetest letter ever.”

A fifth said: “Now you can read that when he’s 15 and doing your head in, and remember the good times! Jokes, jokes…that’s a really sweet tattoo and it’s obvious he adores you.”

Speaking to Carly today, she said: “Charlie is always writing cute little messages for me, like everywhere, on paper, on his chalk board or the car windows.

“But, I wanted something that I wasn’t going to lose, or have to clean off.

“He only wrote it on the Friday afternoon and I had it tattooed on Saturday morning, just a bit impulsive – I just fell in love with it.

“It’s going to be a nice reminder when he’s a teenager – and no doubt will be ‘too cool to love mum’ – of the little sweetie he was when he was so little.

“He was speechless, he was so happy and couldn’t believe I wanted his poem on my leg forever.”