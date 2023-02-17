HEARTWARMING images show a proud dog posing with multiple rosettes after he blitzed a competition – including winning “fastest sausage eater”.

Keri Chapman adopted black Labrador Kai at 20-months-old, with the young pup having no prior social skills or training at all.

Pictured: Kai with his awards. (C) Keri Chapman

However, the 32-year-old set about changing that through dog training videos, resulting in entering Kai in a series of competitions, including Sunday’s Valentine’s Fun Dog Show in Truro, Cornwall.

To support worker Keri’s delight, Kai ran riot in the competition, scooping up first place in six different categories and finishing in the top three in a further four.

Keri from St Austell, Cornwall first entered Kai in a show in December 2017, where he would place second in the Solid Colour and Junior categories.

Kai has entered a series of competitions since, scooping up a host of sashes and rosettes – including his multi-award-winning performance on Sunday at the show hosted by Chloe’s Dogs Day Out.

To his delight, Kai won multiple awards for his entry – coming first place in categories: Best Condition, Large Dog, Unmatched Pairs, Fancy Dress, Black Dog and Fastest Sausage Eater – where he is reigning champion.

In addition to this, the Lab also placed second in Speak Up, Handsome Boy and Best Rehomed, as well as a third place finish in Short Coat.

An adorable image shows Kai sitting in front of seven red rosettes all lined up on stairs below him, dominated by the largest red rosette at the top, glittering with etched gold.

Kai appears to be proudly puffing out his chest as he sits at the top of the steps staring at the camera.

Keri took to social media to share the heartwarming image, writing: “My boy did me so proud at yesterday’s dog show! I’m still on cloud nine.

“Three different judges and he got placed first under all of them.

“He got placed first in Best Condition, Fastest Sausage Eater (undefeated champ), Best Unmatched Pairs with his pomeranian friend Stitch, Over 18”, Fancy Dress and Boldly Black.

“Second in Handsome Male, Speak Up and Best Rehomed and third in Short Coat. He then got placed Reserve Best Male in Show.

“So, so proud of him, he was an absolute star yesterday. Of course he got a yummy tea and a nice beach walk today.”

Pictured L to R: Kai and Keri Chapman.

The post received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments as many dog owners shared their delight at seeing Kai with his winnings.

One person wrote: “Wow, that’s amazing.”

Another said: “Wow, well done, Kai, that is fantastic. Such a talented boy all round and obviously gorgeous.

“I think my boy would love a go at the sausage eating competition – well done Keri for all the hard work and training. You must be very proud.”

A third commented: “Fastest sausage eater – amazing. He’s very handsome, well done to you both.”

A fourth added: “Wow, that’s amazing. Go Kai, go Keri.”

A fifth wrote: “Congratulations. What a beautiful boy and wonderful day.”

Speaking today, Keri said: “I rehomed him when he was 20-months-old, he was advertised on Facebook. He was underweight, had absolutely no training or socialisation skills and was dog reactive.

“I’ve worked hard with him and done all his training myself, including trick training which I’ve done by watching videos on YouTube and putting it into practice.

“He is the most loving boy, he’s very cuddly and loves his fusses. He loves all people but he is definitely a mummy’s boy.

“He’s an absolute goofball and can always make me smile. He loves the beach and water, he loves to wallow in puddles or mud and he’s just a really happy boy.

“It was a fun dog show run by Chloe’s Dogs Day Out.

“Chloe organises fun dog shows to raise money for local Cornish charities, she has a show every other month and has a championship in May which you can qualify at through her shows.

“They are held in Scorrier at the Cornwall Riding Centre. The one we attended on Sunday was the Valentine’s show.

Pictured: Keri (L) and Kai (R) with their rosette for Best Partnership 2021-2022. (C) Keri Chapman

“It’s different fun classes from Pedigree, crossbreed, movement, Condition, solid colour, multi colour etc. The classes always change slightly at each show.

“So, [for the category] Condition, the judge will go over the dogs, look at their teeth and each chooses who they think is in the best condition.

“Unmatched Pairs – it’s the pair that is the most opposite. Fastest Sausage Eater is just that, whoever can eat the sausage the fastest – Kai is an undefeated champ!

“Speak Up is which dog can bark on command best, and Best Rehomed is any dog that is rehomed.

“The judge will go round and you’ll tell them your dog’s story and they’ll pick which one they like best or has the best story then and now.

“Short Coat is picked from all the short-coated dogs and the one the judge feels is best. It’s really all down to the judge’s choice.

“Some shows, the judge/judges like your dog and you do well, others they don’t and you don’t do so well.

“So, when we were given the rosettes and especially the big ones, I always gave him a hug and showed him what he’s won and he got a treat.

“When we got given ‘reserve best’ in the show I hugged him a lot and told him what a good boy he was.

“After every show, whether he’s done well or not, because he always does his best, he gets a tea with some Forthglade mixed in with his biscuits.

“The day after, we always go for a nice beach walk as he loves the beach. He’s my absolute world and I live him to bits, if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t still be here.”