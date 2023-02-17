A HILARIOUS video shows a quirky Amazon driver in a bizarre monologue with himself during a parcel delivery as he waits for someone to answer the door.

Verity Burton had been waiting for a delivery last Wednesday but found herself out of the house at the expected delivery time.

Luckily Verity from Portsmouth, Hampshire caught the delivery on her Ring doorbell camera, where she found a high-spirited courier cracking a series of jokes at her front door.

Footage shows the courier pressing the Ring doorbell, before proceeding to hum the tune of the doorbell’s chime.

He then stares directly into the camera and moves the package back and forth in front of the camera’s view.

He says: “You see me, now you don’t see me, you see me, now you don’t see me” before letting out a chuckle.

He continues to wait patiently at the door which goes unanswered, resulting in him groaning, whilst saying: “Why are you taking so long?”

He then proceeds to investigate around the side of the property, presumably to check if he can attract the attention of anyone inside.

The driver then hilariously questions himself, asking: “Maybe they are in the toilet? Should I leave it here? Hello?” as he waves in front of the motion-detecting doorbell.

A few more moments pass before he jokes: “Three hours later”, adding a bizarre beeping noise to the end of his sentence.

He then continues to jokingly question the inhabitants, asking: “Maybe they are in the shower…or maybe they are pooping? Or sleeping maybe? Should I leave it here? I’ll send her a message.

He finally decides to leave the package and takes a proof of delivery photo after saying: “I’ll leave it here next to the door.”

Verity uploaded the TikTok video on Thursday with the caption: “Amazon man made my Wednesday.”

The post has received 130,000 likes as well as over 1,200 comments from users who were left both in stitches at the courier’s hilarious quips and impressed at his patience.

One user wrote: “He waited so patiently. My Amazon drivers just throw the parcels at my door and don’t even knock anymore – even broke my letterbox.”

Another said: “Why can’t every delivery driver be like this?”

A third commented: “Thought that was Mateo from Superstore on Netflix.”

Another said: “This made me realise that I have no patience because I’d be long gone.”

A fifth replied: “I can’t believe he stuck around that long, ours runs off 2.5 seconds after ringing the bell.”

Speaking today Verity said: ” I was out at the time and my housemates were all in their rooms.

“It’s a new doorbell so we haven’t figured out getting the sound upstairs yet hence why they didn’t hear it.

“One of them put in the group chat to check the doorbell video and it was too funny not to share.”

Amazon has been approached for comment.