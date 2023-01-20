THIS is the hilarious moment a child answers the door to a waiting DPD driver with the cheeky remark of “Hi butt cheek”.

The Bose family were expecting their delivery when a DPD driver – identified as “Alan” – knocked on their door in Chelmsford, Essex, late last month.

Son Hugo was the one to greet him with the playful nickname though, after he mistook the driver for dad Dan.

Video filmed from a Ring doorbell shows courier Alan chapping on the family’s door and checking his delivery device whilst waiting patiently at the door, with his DPD van visible in the background.

The door can be heard opening whilst six-year-old Hugo – who is yet to see who is behind the door – cheerfully says “Hi butt cheek.”

As the door fully opens Hugo then realises his mistake and blurts out “Oh, sorry” as the driver pauses and looks at him quizzically.

Alan then plays along as he clasps a hand to his mouth in a joking gasp and says: “Oh, it’s a delivery driver!”

Hugo’s mum Frankie, 31, can be heard laughing in the background as the courier jokes: “Oh that’s your parcel gone isn’t it, if you’re gonna be rude to the delivery driver?”

Hugo then appears to run back inside in embarrassment whilst chuckling and shouting: “I thought it was dad!”

Hugo’s dad Dan, 43, uploaded the footage to TikTok last month with the caption: “This made me chuckle”.

The post has since received over 580,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from users in stitches over the playful exchange between the pair.

One Tiktok user wrote: “Wow, a happy delivery driver.”

Another identified the driver saying: “Poor old Alan.”

A third confirmed Alan’s sense of humour, writing: “I have had the pleasure of working with Alan, lovely guy, great humour.”

Another quipped: “Think I would have gone red with embarrassment if my son did that, but also cried laughing.”

A fifth replied: “Honestly this delivery driver handled it so well and cracked jokes whilst doing it.”

Speaking today national account manager Dan said: “My wife Frankie was playing with Hugo’s sister Marcie-May and Hugo.

Mum Frankie Bose, 31, dad Dan Bose, 43, with daughter Marcie-May, 4, and son Hugo, 6. Credits: Dan Bose.

“They were playing a card game whilst I was at the shop and Marcie was cheating during the card game and hiding cards under her bum to stop her brother and mum from winning.

“Her mum found her cheating and said ‘Oi take that out from your butt cheek’ and then the door rang. Hugo thought that it was me back from the shop and answered the door saying ‘Hi butt cheek.’

“His mum and sister were in floods of laughter, they were embarrassed but they couldn’t hold it together, they were crying with laughter because he got caught out thinking that it was me.

“My wife called me as I was on the way back from the shop crying with laughter relaying the story.”