A U.S tourist has given a review of his recent trip to Scotland while detailing what he will miss the most.

Eric Boutin-Bloomberg from Houston, Texas, spent over a month travelling around the country and said the part he will miss the most is the people and their great sense of humour.

The 29-year-old student also said that despite being warned that food might not be great, he found it incredible.

Eric also took a shine to the country’s national dish, haggis – describing it as “distinct“.

He went on to describe Scotland as being “special” while praising the free access to world-class museums.

Posting a video of his review on TikTok yesterday, Eric said: “The three things I will miss the most.

“The first one is obviously the people, people here have been so kind to me in every single way.

“They were welcoming and kind to me but they also have a great sense of humour.

“They’re definitely some of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life.

“So if you come to Scotland make sure of course to explore the country as much as you can but make sure you also meet some locals because they’re really great.”

Eric, who is studying for a PhD in History, continued: “The second thing I’ll miss the most about Scotland is actually the food.

“I feel like food in this region gets a bad rap as when I told people I was going to Scotland they kind of thought the food was not going to be that good.

“I found it to be incredible, certainly the pastries and scones – those kinds of things were great but so were the savoury pies.

“Obviously, the Scottish breakfasts were wonderful too and I feel as though these kinds of foods are not really very easy to get in the US so I’ll certainly miss them.

“The food I’ll miss the most is haggis because it’s just so distinct and I’ve never tasted anything like it.

“The third thing I’ll miss about Scotland is the free museums.

Eric was visiting Scotland and fell in love with haggis. Credit: Eric Boutin-Bloomberg

“I think this is such an important concept and the idea that anyone can go inside one of these museums and explore it as much as they can.

“I think the idea of so many of these museums being free in the country is really indicative of the society itself and certainly it says a positive thing that so many world class museums are free.

“It never gets old especially for someone like me who likes museums so much but these are just the three things that I’ll miss, there’s really a long list and I could probably write a book.

“If you’ve never visited Scotland then I absolutely recommend visiting the place, it’s just a special one.”

The video has received over 56,000 views and hundreds of comments from Scots who loved the review.

Tommy Douglas said: “It’s so nice to hear someone speak of the real Scotland not the stereotypes projected by some. Take it easy mate, haste ye back.”

Isla Robertson said: “I love this and glad you enjoyed my country, your videos made me appreciate my place more.”

Tracey Higgins said: “Scotland will always welcome you.”

Morag McKell said: “I’ve really enjoyed your videos. Safe travels and haste ye back.”

Speaking today, Eric said: “I was taking time off from my PhD and I had always wanted to go to Scotland.

“I decided to spend a month and a half in the biggest cities in the country.

“My time in Scotland was wonderful, I met so many great people and ate so much great food and enjoyed multiple Scottish cities.

“I especially loved the museums as well as the abundant street art, it was so impressive.

“I also really loved the pedestrianised streets throughout Scotland as in Houston, Texas we are very car dependent.

“It was delightful to be able to walk to most places or take public transportation.”