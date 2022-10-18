A SCOTS comedian has claimed he met King Charles and asked him the age old question – Celtic or Rangers?

Gary Faulds revealed to a crowd at The Stand comedy club in Glasgow’s West End last month that before becoming a comic he met the monarch on three occasions while working as a Queen’s Guard.

During an event the 34-year-old said he plucked up the courage to ask the now King a pressing question that is usually asked amongst football fans in Scotland regarding which team he would prefer.

Gary Faulds was at The Stand comedy club when he told of meeting the King. Credit: Gary Faulds

Sharing a video of his recollection on social media last week, he said: “King Charles, I got to meet him on a good few occasions, three occasions I’ve met King Charles.

“I’ve been having a bevy with King Charles, he’s actually sound by the way.

“He’s actually a cool guy. I remember the first time we met him was down at Holyrood Palace, I’ve got a beautiful photo of me and King Charles, we’re standing together.

“I remember we were meeting him and we had a big photo with the squadron.

“I was doing Queen’s Guard at the time, we got a nice big photo and we were allowed to ask him questions after it.

“My Sergeant Major said to me do not ask him any questions, everybody else can but you shut the f**k up.

“It was very apparent the Army found out I have ADHD.”

The comic from Glasgow continued his gag and told of how King Charles was enjoying a dram when he posed the question about which of Scotland’s biggest two sides he preferred.

He said: “I’m waiting and Charles gets up after the photo and turns round and he’s got his wee glass of whisky.

“King Charles said did anyone want to ask any questions and my pal put his hand up and I put my hand up.

Gary met with King Charles at Holyrood Palace. Credit: Gary Faulds

“My Sergeant Major is behind King Charles and he’s like that [gesticulating] and I can’t lip read but I know he’s saying you get your f*****g hand down.

“I was doing that thing the wee fat wean at school does when they are getting a free cookie.

“You couldn’t ignore me, I’ve got the biggest wave in the whole room.

“So he [King Charles] is like yes, yes what is your question?

“I said Celtic or Rangers?”

The clip has attracted over 75,000 views on TikTok and over 5,000 likes from amused viewers.

One person commented: “I would say it would be Rangers…as his pic will soon be in the home dressing room.”

Both Celtic and Rangers enjoyed a successful weekend in the SPFL Premiership with Ange Postecoglou’s men running out 6-1 winners over Hibs at Celtic Park with James Forrest netting a hat trick.

Rangers meanwhile found a way past a stubborn Motherwell side at Fir Park with a 2-1 win coming courtesy of goals from Malik Tillman and John Lundstrum.