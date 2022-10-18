Desperate mum goes viral after urging takeaway not to deliver treats until “crotch goblins” are in bed

A DESPERATE mum has gone viral after urging a takeaway company not to drop off her sweet treats until her “crotch goblins” were in bed.

The customer, was revealed to be Lucy Mullis from Newton Aycliffe, County Durham asked staff from local Shake ‘N’ Cake Bar & Grill to be stealth with their delivery on Friday night – so she wouldn’t have to share with her children.

Ordering doughnuts with dipping sauce and a slice of fudge cake, Lucy pleaded with the establishment not to deliver before 7.30pm so she could keep her treats to herself and enjoy them in some peace after putting her three children to bed.

Order receipt of Lucy Mullis’s order request. Credit: Shake’N’Cake Bar & Grill/Facebook.

The 28-year-old is currently pregnant and expecting her fourth child with partner Jonathan Collinson, 29.

Speaking today, Lucy, who is a carer for her youngest child who has cystic fibrosis, said: “I find the term ‘crotch goblins’ funny and when ordering while they were awake and rampaging round my house I just decided to add the note to hopefully make sure they were asleep before delivery.

“I’m 33 weeks pregnant and my partner was having a night out so I wanted to treat myself.

“The takeaway is always up for a good laugh [so] figured I’d give the takeout a possible laugh while doing so and now here we are.

“The kids, (Theodore, 7, Lucius, 4, and Regan, 2) always try to steal sweets at home but I think most kids do.

“Theodore is the biggest culprit for sneaking sweet treats!”

L – R Partner Jonathan Collinson, Theodore, 7, Lucius, 4, and Regan, 2, and Lucy. Credit: Lucy Mullis.

The dessert company shared a photograph of the receipt on Facebook showing how the mum left a personalised request in the comments section whilst ordering.

The restaurant notes read: “Pretty please don’t come before 7:30pm as I don’t want the crotch goblins to be awake and try to steal my munch! Much appreciated!”

The receipt also details how she ordered ten Dinky Doughnuts with Nutella dipping sauce and a slice of Sickly Choc Fudge Cake.

The post has since gained over 17,000 likes and over 2,600 comments from social media users who were left in stitches by the post.

One said: “I’d absolutely honor this request if I was the driver.”

Another wrote: “Every parent everywhere gets this on some level.”

A third commented: ” Oh my god I’m not the only one that calls them crotch goblins.”

While another mum said: “Every parent everywhere gets this on some level.”

A member of the Shake ‘N’ Cake team today said: “Customers have the option of leaving a delivery note on every online order (we are an online delivery service) – whether it be food comments, item changes, delivery information etc. and it is highlighted at the top of each order.

“I laughed when I read it, we do sometimes get funny notes but that one was my type of humour and a lot of my posts are a little ‘naughty’ if you like so I think people get my warped humour.

“We sent a brownie box round the next day free addressed to the “Crotch Goblins” to say thank you for making us laugh.”