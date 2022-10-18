Lifetime supply of ice cream won by Scottish gran

Farmer’s wife wins top prize in national ice cream competition

A LUCKY gran has hit the jackpot after winning a lifetime supply of her favourite ice cream which will see her receive 26 litres every year.



Margaret Pitman was victorious in Mackie’s of Scotland’s summer campaign competition, ‘Mackie’s Moments’, which asked individuals across the UK to share how and where they enjoy ice cream.

More than 40,000 entries were received during the promotion – one of the largest responses to an on-pack and online competition that Mackie’s of Scotland has ever had.

Margaret intends to share the prize with her two grandchildren, Rachael and Hailey, who are huge fans of the Aberdeenshire brand. She said: “When I received the phone call from Mackie’s, I couldn’t believe I’d won the competition – it was a fantastic surprise.

“My family are ice cream fanatics and we already always have a tub of Mackie’s in the house so this will go down well – especially with my grandchildren whose favourite flavour is Traditional.

“I come from farming stock and when we had left over milk from the cows, we would make ice cream for our family desserts. With Mackie’s I can tell it tastes like proper ice cream because of the real milk ingredients they use – unlike other store-bought products.



“This lifetime supply will mean there will be more than enough for our regular family gatherings which I’m exceptionally grateful for and look forward to tucking into.”

Dorset gran Margaret first tasted Mackie’s when on a holiday in Scotland with her husband many years ago and their favourite flavours are Traditional and Honeycomb, which can be found nationwide in Sainsbury’s stores.



Margaret will receive one tub of ice cream every fortnight for the rest of her life which Mackie’s hope will bring a little lift to every month.

Sales and Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, Stuart Common said: “We’ve seen weird and wonderful compilations entered during this summer’s competition of how and where people enjoy their ice cream.

“Celebrating the little moments that make our consumers’ taste journey special has been really interesting and proved to be a success as we recorded our largest response to date.

“We hope Margaret’s winnings go down a treat at the next family gathering!

“Though selected at random, Margaret’s winning “Mackie’s Moment” was “sharing with my family and friends, even though we are a large family we always make sure there is plenty to go around.” With her lifetime’s supply – having enough to go around shouldn’t be a problem!”

The summer competition was part of Mackie’s campaign to learn more about the nation’s eating habits, from breakfast bowl scoopers to the bedtime snackers, to encourage further market growth and brand awareness throughout the UK.

100 runners-up have received a Mackie’s bundle including ice cream, chocolate and a professional standard Mackie’s ice cream scoop to help them enjoy their ‘Mackie’s Moments’ going forward.

The brand produces luxury ice cream at its fifth generation Aberdeenshire farm from ‘sky to scoop’, with wind and sun-powered renewable energy powering the dairy where it makes its ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.

To find out more about Mackie’s, please visit: www.mackies.co.uk