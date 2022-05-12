Video shows moment pitch invader gets slide tackled by security guard

THIS is the moment a pitch invader was brought crashing down to earth – as a security guard slide-tackled him to the ground.

Footie fan Danny Hamid captured the clip while watching the FA Youth Cup final between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford last night.

The 24-year-old lettings agent from Manchester had been in the stands watching United claim a record breaking 11th FA Youth Cup after winning 3-1 at the game.

Video shows the fan running towards the Stretford End before cutting back on himself and running over the halfway line while the United team are taking a lap of honour.

The United side seem oblivious to what is happening as they applaud the 67,000 fans in attendance while officials and the Nottingham Forest team watch on.

The youth has three security guards chasing from behind with a fourth coming in from the side as he attempts to body swerve the guard.

The security guard launches himself off the ground and slides perfectly onto the pitch invader’s right leg, causing him to trip over and lose momentum.

All four members of security then manage to restrain the Manchester United supporter as the video comes to an end.

Security guard tackles the invader. Credit: Danny Hamid

Speaking today, Danny said: “I thought when the fan ran onto the pitch it was funny at first as you can hear the fans were chanting while the fan was running.

“The way in which the steward tackled the fan looking back is dangerous that could seriously harm someone.

“There has to be a safer way to get them off the pitch without having to drag them.

“Two fans after this ran onto the pitch and the stewards ripped open one of their jackets which caused all of the feathers to go everywhere on the pitch.

“There is no need to be dragging people by their clothes and treating them that way.

“Once the fan was on the ground they didn’t then need four or five other stewards to drag them off.”

Manchester United won the game thanks to goals from Rhys Bennett and a double from 17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho who is a shining star in the academy.

Manchester United fans have been calling for Garnacho to start a Premier League match and he could feature in the final match of the season against Crystal Palace.