Why Do English Tourists Prefer Spanish Holidays

British sunseekers love jet setting to Spain. With the everchanging British weather, most Brits like to get away from the rains and cloudy skies to Spain’s open, sunny climate. Spain became a popular holiday destination for Brits in 1957 when British European Airways started a flight route directly to Valencia. It was then that most British citizens realized that Spain could be an excellent holiday destination that is close to home, not too expensive, and most importantly, gorgeous!

The resorts, islands, cities, and other places to stay have long since been popular with English tourists. When in the north of Spain, most English travellers prefer beautiful Bilbao city apartments to living in hotels and resorts. Apartments allow travellers to set their own pace, live comfortably, and experience Spain as a Spaniard should.

Let us look at some reasons why English tourists prefer Spanish Holidays.

Ease of Travel:

With so many budget airlines connecting the UK and Spain, travel costs have gotten dramatically reduced. Budget airlines offered British passengers a chance to fly to other countries in Europe at much cheaper rates than ever before. Suddenly, travelling for an international holiday seemed like an achievable dream.

Most Britishers prefer travelling to a destination that has a different coastline, sunny, sandy beaches, and great food. Families also prefer destinations that are not too far so that small children do not face travel fatigue and can enjoy themselves.

Food:

Spanish food like tapas and paella are great favourites. Spain is famous for its world-class cuisine. The flavours and taste of the food are uniquely connected to the history and culture of Spain. Since Spain had so many foreign influences, the food styles and tastes have adapted to become welcoming, warm, and loving.

Apart from the melting pot of cultures, each province and city in Spain has its speciality food. Some examples are the famous Catalonian Suquet fish stew, cod from Basque Country, and salmorejo tomato soup from Cordoba.

The Architecture:

While the UK has some excellent history and architectural influence, Spain has mighty architectural marvels that rival some of the best in the world. The baroque style in Madrid, Moorish style in Seville and Granada, and the crowning jewels of Spanish architecture Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum, Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia, and the Alhambra Palace in Granada have been the reasons for thousands of British tourists flocking to Spain each year.

Weather:

The Spanish weather is sunny, bright, and gorgeous for the majority of the year. For Britishers who experience the rains and cold, nothing could be more appealing than spending a day at the beach soaking up the sun. The stunning coastlines and spotless beaches offer a reprieve from the miserable grey drizzle in the UK. Even in the winter months, the sun is still stronger than in the UK, making it a perfect winter getaway too.

The Cities:

While the UK has its fair share of metropolitan cities, fanfare, art, architecture, and sports, Spain has an abundance of cultural merges in the cities. Cities like Barcelona, Seville, Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao, and more are known to attract tourists by the droves. Apart from these large cities, there are also other lesser-known but beautiful towns like Salamanca, Cordoba, Murcia, Jerez de la Frontera, and more. These cities are filled with popular family entertainment centres, clubs, pubs, restaurants, and more.

Fiestas:

Unlike the UK, Spain always has some fiestas or festivals happening. For youngsters, there are crazy beach parties at Mallorca, Tenerife, and Costa del Sol. Spain is also famous for its La Tomatina in Bunol (giant tomato fights), San Fermin in Pamplona (Running with the bulls), La Batalla del Vino in La Rioja (wine fights), and El Colacho en Castrillo de Murcia (baby jumping contests).

Other noteworthy fiestas are Las Fallas in Valencia (burning of large papier-mache sculptures), Correfocs in Barcelona (fire runs), and the Feria de Abril (flamenco and horse processions.

Culture:

Spanish culture is a lot more than tomato fights and running with the bulls. The Basque, Galician, and Catalan cultures have many common features with the Celts of the Scottish and Irish Isles. The influence of the Moors, the Basque traditions, music, mythologies, and religious beliefs have made Spain a beautiful mix of different cultures and traditions. Each region in Spain has its history, with a blend of traditions that have made the culture unique.

British people love Spain for its accessibility, weather, art, culture, architecture, food, and ease of travel. It is also a great spot for friends and families to travel