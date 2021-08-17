Pensioners enjoy a summer of horticulture

GREEN-fingered pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are being treated to a summer full of activities designed to get them interacting with nature.

As an antidote to the cold weather and darkness of lockdown, the city’s finest care home, Cramond Residence’s Head of Maintenance, Billy Early, built new accessible planters, alongside a programme of events.

Sessions are planned for residents to plant bulbs, and create signage and labels for the garden which residents can enjoy during their independent and supported walks around the grounds.

The Lifestyle Team make use of plants from the verdant gardens where possible, which are maintained all year round. During the pandemic, restrictions have at time limited the ability for residents to fully enjoy the outdoor space.

Christian Daraio, one of the dedicated team at the 74-room modern care home in Edinburgh, said: “There is a real sense of optimism growing here as lockdown continues to ease and it is perfect timing to focus more on our lovely gardens and expand our horizons again.

“We have many green thumbed gardening enthusiasts at Cramond Residence. Thanks to our new easily accessible planters, all residents with a keen interest in gardening have been able to get involved.

“The home has also been able to welcome family and friends back into the grounds so I’m sure our residents will take great pride in being able to help add a touch of colour to the home too.

“Gardening is a hugely beneficial way to keep our elderly residents mobile and active whilst doing something they enjoy in the fresh air.”

The care home is made up of nine small bubble group living facilities with up to eight bedrooms, a private lounge, dining and snug facilities. When necessary, residents can be cared for in small groups using the self-contained facilities.

