AN INCREDIBLE video shows a pod of dolphins frolicking around in the water just metres from amazed onlookers.

Lifeboat volunteers captured the clip showing several dolphins putting on a show in Weymouth Bay, Dorset, yesterday.

The clip starts as one of the pod leaps out of the water majestically before diving head first back into the sea leaving onlookers in awe.

The dolphins were diving in and out of the water in front of the crew. Credit: Weymouth Lifeboat

At one point a dolphin swim mere inches away from the boat and pops its head out to look at the crew on the boat as the hum of the engine is heard in the background.

One member of the crew members says: “They’ve just rubbed themself against the boat, you can never have a bad day when there’s dolphins.”

The pod then continue to swim around the boat and frolic some more before the clip ends.

Weymouth Lifeboat, who are run and funded by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), posted the video on Facebook yesterday, writing: “We had some very special visitors while out on the water this morning.

“The crew were luckily in the right place at the right time to see these dolphins playing in the water.

“A magical start to Monday.”

The dolphins were not shy about approaching the lifeboat. Credit: Weymouth Lifeboat

The post received over 98,000 views and hundreds of comments from impressed social media users.

Sue Jenkins said: “How lovely, their way of saying thank you for all you amazing guys do.”

Sam Taylor said: “Wow, absolutely fantastic, what a way to start the week.”

Sara Penny said: “That was amazing, I love it.”

Jacqui Winner said: “This is so beautiful to see them playing in their natural environment, we are so privileged.”

Sandra House said: “Amazing, so lucky but I think they are just saying thank you for looking after everyone.”