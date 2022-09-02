A SCOTS dog owner is hoping to enlist the help of Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to help her puppy who was born with only three paws.

Jessica Logue from Aberdeen believes the Irish TV vet would be able to help eight-week-old Frankie and save him from having his full leg amputated.

Cocker spaniel Frankie was born in a litter of seven in July and was the only pup to be born with a deformity.

Jessica, 26, instantly fell in love with the adorable pooch after meeting him and brought him home to be with her other three dogs, Murphy, Toby and Paddy.

After taking him to the vets, Jessica was shocked when she was advised that a full leg amputation could be the best option for Frankie.

The canine hydrotherapy worker ended up buying a tiny dog boot, usually used during winter months, and stuffed the bottom with memory foam to help Frankie balance and run around as normal.

And now, Jessica is hoping to get help from Noel who specialises in bionic operations and has previously operated on dogs using a prosthesis called PerFiTS.

The operation sees the metal implant being fused to the skeleton meaning there is a permanent fixation to the bones.

It would mean Frankie would be able to keep his leg but have a prosthetic attached onto the ankle area using the pioneering procedure.

Speaking today, Jessica said: “Frankie is still just eight weeks old, a lady in work came in and mentioned that she had just had a litter of puppies.

“I heard that there was one missing front paw and immediately my ears pricked up and I thought I’ll have him.

“I went and visited him [Frankie] every week so that he got used to me and now he is at home with me and his three brothers.

“It was my idea to give him the boot as the vets were leaning toward the amputation route but I thought we have to think of a solution or at least exhaust every avenue.

Frankie is just eight-weeks-old but was born with just three paws. Credit: Jessica Logue

“I thought dogs get boots for snow so I could try one of those with a bit of foam and it seems to work even though Frankie still wonders what it is.

“I have sent Noel a message on Instagram so I hope he might see it but at the same time I don’t know if he will see it.”

The dog-lover also shared images of her beloved pet on Facebook on Sunday, writing: “Frankie is home now with his three new fur brothers.

“Frankie is a very special little boy, he was born without his front right paw.

“I am determined to give Frankie the best life possible. I work at a K9 hydrotherapy centre so when he is old enough he can go swimming to help strengthen him up without the impact on his joints.

“The vet spoke about amputating but we want to exhaust all options before going down that route.

“Prosthetics could be an option but only when he’s fully grown.

“So we have a boot, I have filled the bottom with a memory foam material to help balance him, it’s not perfect but it’s a start.

“We need some training not to chew it but already it’s starting to balance Frank’s shoulders.

“I have sent a message to Noel Fitzpatrick the Supervet, chances of him seeing the message are zero but we have to try right.

Frankie enjoys relaxing in a variety of places including on a set of scales. Credit: Jessica Logue

“With your guys’ help we can get his story out there.”

The post received over 700 likes and over 100 comments from dog owners who were all left in awe by Frankie.

One said: “My heart has melted. He’s just perfect and you’re going to be the best mum.”

Another said: “He is adorable. He will be so loved.”

A third added: “He is absolutely stunning. Hopefully Noel or his former colleagues will see your message and can help the wee fella out. Keep us updated and good luck.”

Another commented: “OMG he’s adorable.”

While a fifth replied: “Beautiful, hopefully Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will see your post.”

Noel, originally from Ballyfin in Ireland, moved to Guildford in Surrey where he set up Fitzpatrick Referrals in 1993.

The 54-year-old instantly became a household name after his surgery appeared on Channel 4 hit show called The Supervet.

He is also a Sunday Times bestselling author with a range of books about animals and an animated children’s book entitled ‘Vetman and his Bionic Animal Clan’.

Fitzpatrick Referrals today explained that the company does not discuss details of any patients due to their rules on confidentiality.

A spokesperson said: “As policy, we do not comment on patients (future, present or past) with third parties as we uphold strict confidentiality.”