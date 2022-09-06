A SHOCKING video shows yobs hurling rocks and bricks at motors in a car dealership forecourt – ‘causing more than £4,000 worth of damage in seconds’.

The group of thugs were filmed on CCTV carrying out the mindless attack on vehicles at Davies Car Sales in Warrington, Cheshire, in broad daylight two weeks ago.

Owner Mark Davies claims the group were youths and targeted a Mercedes Benz CLA, a BMW 1 series and a Vauxhall Crossland X.

Footage shows the group of three hooligans standing waiting slightly further down the pavement as they bide their time before approaching the cars.

Dressed in black hoodies and face masks, they then walk down the road heading for the dealership where they were captured throwing rocks and bricks towards cars and the shop’s windows.

After launching the rocks towards the store, one of the three decides to jump up onto one vehicle before stomping on its windscreen.

The three youths then quickly flee the scene and run away down the road before the clip ends.

Sharing the video to Facebook last week, Mark wrote: “Reward for information leading to a conviction.

“On Saturday evening at around 17.30 on a clear evening three youths wearing dark hoodies and face coverings attacked Davies Car Sales showroom and cars located on Padgate Lane.

“This is a very busy junction and someone must know these idiots, they ran off into the cemetery opposite and jumped over the wall at Helsby Street which is opposite the Esso garage on Manchester Road.

“This is an unprovoked attack and should not be tolerated in the community.

“This is the second attack Used Cars In Warrington was vandalised 10 days earlier. Is this your son? Reward for information.”

The clip has since been shared on social media in a bid to find the thugs, collecting more than 40,000 views and comments from shocked viewers.

One said: “Parents must be really proud.”

Another wrote: “Something they will never own. Boot camps required now.”

A third added: “We need boot camps.”

The three yobs could be seen launching rocks towards the dealership.

Speaking today, Mark said: “Three youths could be seen on our CCTV walking past the showroom, they stayed on the corner whilst waiting for a break in the traffic.

“When the traffic subdued they carried out an attack on the garage, throwing bricks and stones with one jumping on a car.

“The showroom window had two rocks thrown at it and smashed.

“One bonnet was damaged by a brick and two windscreens were smashed, it’s all around £4,000 worth of damage.

“It’s just a completely random attack.

“We’re just waiting for the police to get back to us now, we’ve not heard anything since.

“It was unbelievable someone could make an attack in broad daylight at a very busy junction at that time of day.

“It’s not a bad area, this is the worst incident we’ve ever had.”