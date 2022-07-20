Airbnb host fuming after guests “from hell” cause £5,000 worth of damage

AN AIRBNB host has claimed they have had the guests “from hell” after they caused £5,000 worth of damage in just one night.

The AirBnb host, who wished to remain anonymous, was shocked to arrive back to his property in North London and find it completely trashed.

The horror guests booked the property on the same day as their stay last week and allegedly smashed the cupboard door, a sofa and blind pullers.

The 41-year-old host has also claimed he received noise complaints from local residents over the guest who also damaged walls and floors and left cigarette butts scattered around inside.

The host now hopes that the damage will be covered by Airbnb’s insurance but is currently out of pocket unable to let the property to other guests because of the damage.

A video of the damage was shared to TikTok on Sunday, with the caption: “Airbnb one night stay guests from hell.”

The post has now collected hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users who sympathised with the host.

One user said: “Ouch, I feel you.”

Another added: “I hope that you have enough of a deposit to cover this.”

A third wrote: “Name and shame.”

A fourth replied: “Some people just have to be British and take the piss.”

Speaking today, the host said: “I have a couple Airbnbs and I’ve done it for a couple of years and I’ve never seen anything like it.

“At around seven I received complaints from neighbours that the music was very loud and that they had gas balloons outside the property.

“I reached out to the guest on Airbnb and asked them to follow the house rules but they didn’t respond.

“I drove past the property later and saw what the neighbours had said.

“I didn’t see it stopping anytime soon so I called up Airbnb and they said they’d call the guest or text them.

“They told Airbnb there was nothing going on and they weren’t having a party.

“I didn’t want to escalate the situation and call the police.

“I hoped Airbnb would calm things down but I was wrong.

“I went in the next day after they’d checked out to find they’d broken my brand new three seater sofa, a two door cupboard, three or four blind pullers and that the walls and floors were damaged.

“It was only one night.

“I’d never seen anything like this before, I was pretty shocked.”