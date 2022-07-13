Scots hospitality group announces latest venture into residential property

A SCOTS hospitality sector group has announced its latest venture into residential property sales by teaming up with an industry professional.

The Fusion Group of Companies, which works across the sectors of hotel commercial property, hospitality, plus the Meetings & Events sector, has announced that it is now branching out into residential property sales too.

Fusion previously saw success through Drysdale & Company, its commercial property agency dealing exclusively with the hospitality sector, which made a name for itself in hotel sales.

The company has now teamed up with leading property professional Judy Shields, to jointly launch Rio Residential.

Judy Shields (C) will be receiving support throughout the new venture from Fusion director Alex McKie (L). (Image supplied with release by Advantage PR)

As with Drysdale & Company, which is headed up on a day-to-day basis by Stuart Drysdale, Rio Residential will be a stand-alone company within the Fusion umbrella.

Judy Shields, 31, from Dunblane, Stirling, has been working in the residential property sector at a senior level for the last eight years.

With listings already underway from Stirling, down through Edinburgh, and to the Scottish Borders, Rio Residential aims to cover all aspects of residential sales, including redevelopment projects, property sourcing and off market.

Whilst a stand alone brand within Fusion, Judy will collaborate and network with Fusion Director Alex McKie.

Alex will promote and support Rio Residential within his extensive portfolio of owned hospitality businesses including The Isle of Skye Guest House and Old Churches House, Dunblane.

Another Fusion sub brand, Accommodation Services, looks after reservations and marketing for a number of hotels, self catering parks, B&Bs and serviced apartments across Scotland.

With Accommodation Services now having experienced a twenty fold growth across the pandemic, Fusion now owns, operates, manager or supports over 2,000 rooms across Scotland handling and facilitating over £16m in transactions.

Establishing a residential property brand is a further step for Fusion in its relationship with property.

Many of its hospitality brands have been developed from old, disused or rundown buildings which have been given the Fusion “house style”.

Judy has said is looking forward to bringing a new approach to the Property Industry, and wants to run her agency with more of an American real estate edge.

Commenting on the launch of the business, she said: “I’m delighted to launch Rio Residential in partnership with Alex and The Fusion Group.

“We both share a desire to shake things up for the benefit of the customer.”

“Starting my own agency is something I’ve wanted to do for a while now.

“I feel that with Alex’s backing as a proven entrepreneur, the time is right to exploit the many opportunities I see now in residential property which is experiencing a real boom.”

“Edinburgh property has been set in its ways for too long, I want to shake things up and do them differently and better.”