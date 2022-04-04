Lindsays appoints new residential property partners

PROMOTIONS have been given to those among the legal team who helped Lindsays respond to remarkable market needs over the past two years.

The Scottish legal firm and estate agency has made key promotions in its residential property team.

Kirsty Cooper and Vhari Selfridge have each been promoted from director to partner having held their previous positions in the Edinburgh based team for the past three years.

Promoted colleagues in the Residential Property team at Lindsays, left to right, Ginny Lawson, Vhari Selfridge, Kirsty Cooper and Emma Conway.

Their promotions come as the firm continues to respond to high demand across the property market.

Lindsays Managing Partner Alasdair Cummings said: “Our Residential Property team has responded to unprecedented circumstances over the past two years as the market has adapted to the consequences of Covid-19.

“The level of activity is a powerful demonstration of the way in which the pandemic has led to many people reassessing not just how they live, but where they live too.

“Kirsty and Vhari have played an important part as our team has provided invaluable advice to purchasers and sellers throughout this continued period of change, which none of us could have foreseen.

“We are able to recognise their hard work, experience and success with these promotions. They will both make great Partners.”

Elsewhere in residential property, Emma Conway has been promoted from solicitor to associate at the firms Seabraes office in Dundee, she has been with Lindsays since 2016.

Ginny Lawson has been promoted to senior paralegal in the same team.

Today’s promotions across Lindsays residential property operation follow a promotion and new appointment in Dundee last month.

Andrew Anderson stepped up from negotiator to property manager and Ellie Riddell was appointed as property negotiator.