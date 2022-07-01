New Scots development hopes to bring benefits to local community

A NEW Scots development has taken a major leap forward as it hopes to deliver benefits to the local community in West Lothian.

The redevelopment of Bangour Village has progressed further as Ambassador Group and West Lothian Council have agreed key community benefits as part of the conditions of the site’s approved Planning Permission in Principle.

A host of new benefits have been triggered by the Scottish Developer’s plans to reawaken the former NHS site.

The project will see the restoration of listed buildings within the 215-acre estate and construction of over 900 energy efficient homes within newly created linear parkways utilising well-established woodland within the site.

Development plans hope to reawaken Bangour Village estate, which is a former NHS site. (Image supplied with release by Tigerbond)

The agreement ensures the retention and refurbishment of 11 of the existing listed buildings – including a grade A listed Church that will be refurbished and returned to the community.

A new community retail hub will also be created as well as the construction of a brand-new single stream primary school within the estate utilising the site’s original grade-A listed recreation hall.

At least 20% of the homes within Bangour Village Estate will be dedicated to affordable housing, which in the current plans will equate to around 200 modern energy-efficient affordable homes.

The agreement, which forms part of the planning conditions, also details Ambassador’s intention to deliver a district heating system for the benefit of residents, which should contribute towards a significant reduction in carbon emissions for the site as a whole.

A Community Liaison Group will be formed to promote dialogue between Ambassador, Bangour Village Estate residents and the wider community.

Gordon Coster, Managing Director of Ambassador Group’s Developments Division, said: “This is a major milestone in bringing our vision for Bangour Village Estate to fruition and shows our commitment to integrating with the local community.

“We hope it recognises, respects and cherishes the heritage of Bangour in such a way that our reimagining brings this iconic and much-loved site back to life.

“These community benefits are essential in establishing the necessary infrastructure and environment we would like to achieve here, bringing circa £150m of investment into the area over the 10-year project.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with West Lothian Council as we move forward through the detailed planning process.

“We pride ourselves on being a good neighbour within the communities we build in.

“We are incredibly excited to be progressing these plans to restore and repurpose this incredible site, whilst engaging with the surrounding communities to drive forward these commitments in the coming months.”

Bangour Village Estate has been granted planning permission in principle for its overall masterplan and Ambassador Living is now working through the detailed plans to allow them to commence on site.