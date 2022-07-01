Neilson confirms interest in Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan

Robbie Neilson has confirmed his interest in signing Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan after watching Hearts wrap up their training camp in Spain with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Europa on Thursday.

Summer arrival Alan Forrest notched a brace in-between Gary Mackay-Steven and Euan Henderson strikes in the searing 30 degree heat on the south coast.

Newcomers Jorge Grant and Lewis Neilson also impressed in their first outings and Neilson admits he is still looking to add fresh faces, with Ronan high up on his list.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Mirren, has been told he can leave the Premier League club for the right price – thought to be £500,000.

Hearts beat Europa 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly on Thursday in Spain.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is also keen to take him to Pittodrie after signing him for Saints.

Neilson said: “He (Ronan) obviously did very well at St Mirren last year.

“He is one of a number of guys we are looking at right at the moment. He is a Wolves player and it will come down to what they want to do.

“We’re still looking to make signings, up front, at the back, midfield, everywhere.

“We just need to add a bit more and a bit more.”

Neilson used 19 players across the 90 minutes against the Gibraltarians but gave goalkeeper Craig Gordon a rest following his exertions with Scotland.

Mackay-Steven set the tone for a dominant display with a finish from close range in the eighth minute before Forrest opened his account at the start of the second period.

Euan Henderson got in on the act before the lively Forrest added his second.

Neilson, who flew back to Edinburgh with his squad today, added: “I was delighted with Alan. I thought all the boys did well in the game. Alan will improve more.

“He improved at Ayr and Livingston and hopefully he will get better here as well.

“I think he will be a good player for us. We are only a week in so it’s only early doors but I do think he gives you pace and directness.

“It was the first pre-season game, nobody got injured and everybody got through it so I’m pleased.

“We got the new guys integrated into the squad and the fitness levels went up so it’s been a great trip.”