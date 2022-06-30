Capital City Press to cover 2022/23 Scottish football season

DEADLINE News is pleased to announce that frequent collaborators Capital City Press will be providing coverage of the 2022/23 Scottish football season.

Providers of sports content in various incarnations, Capital City Press will take the reigns ahead of the new season.

Bringing a wealth of experience, Darren Johnstone – who joined Capital City Press in 2003 – and his colleague Iain Collin will be the men in the stands.

Based in Edinburgh, and having offered established sports coverage for over two decades now, Capital City Press have a primary focus on football.

Capital City Press will be providing unrivalled coverage of the 2022/23 season. Photo by Toni Cuenca on Unsplash

With their spotlight being particularly on the capital’s two Scottish Premership sides Hearts and Hibs, readers can expect high-quality content in the coming weeks and months.

Content will include the latest news from both clubs in the form of feature pieces, interviews with both players and managers, and post-match reaction to games.

With both teams currently in pre-season training, the team will be providing in-depth, unrivalled coverage of both sides, as the 2022/23 season looks to be an exciting one.

Deadline News are delighted to have Capital City Press providing sports coverage, and look forward to the high calibre content that the team will undoubtedly continue to offer.