Safe as houses – Property put up for rent with huge safe in place of fridge

A PROPERTY has become available to be rented with a rather unique feature in the kitchen – a safe in place of where the fridge should be.

The one bedroom property in Bristol has got house-browsers talking online over the strange placement of some of the furnishings.

The unfurnished property is available now but potential renters will have to accept the heavy vault in the kitchen.

The safe sits where the fridge should be. Credit: OpenRent

Placed alongside the washing machine, the grey safe appears to have been put in place of where most people would expect a fridge.

In the hall at the bottom of a flight of stairs a fridge has been placed alongside a desk and chair.

Two cabinets have been placed on a narrow area overlooking the top of the stairs.

The property also features a bathroom with a sink, toilet and shower alongside a heated towel rail.

The fridge is located at the bottom of the stairs. Credit: OpenRent

Estate agents OpenRent put the property on the market for rent on Wednesday for £975-per-month.

They said: “We are proud to offer this delightful one bedroom, one bathroom flat in a great location.

“Available to move in from 28th June 2022, property is offered unfurnished.

“Viewing is highly recommended. Contact OpenRent today for more details or to arrange a viewing.”

The rental property has set tongues wagging on social media.

Referencing the safe, one person wrote: “Perfect if you have roommates.”

Another said: “That’s added to the list of questions for the viewing.”

While a third added: “The fridge is at the bottom of the stairs but the safe is in the kitchen.

“Did the movers mix them up but then refuse to carry that heavy safe back down?”