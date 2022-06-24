Love Island winners spend hours volunteering at Glasgow soup kitchen

LOVE ISLAND winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were spotted volunteering at a soup kitchen in Glasgow for hours last night.

The loved-up couple got in touch with Homeless Project Scotland earlier this month to ask if they would be able to come along and help those less fortunate.

Paige, 24, and Finley, 22, ended up serving soup to the homeless and people who are struggling for over three hours at the pop up kitchen on Argyle Street.

The selfless pair, who won the ITV dating show in 2020, helped feed over 200 service users on the street.

Paige Turley, 24, and Finley Tapp, 22, served up over 500 meals. (Homeless Project Scotland)

In total they helped in providing over 500 meals to people across the city after also lending a hand to put together food bank packages.

Paige and Finley, who currently live in Manchester, chatted away to members of the public and posed up for selfies.

Video shows the pair behind a table serving up soup and mince and tatties to service users.

Chairman and Co-founder of Homeless Project Scotland, Colin McInnes today (THUR) said: “Paige got in contact to say that she’d seen a video of our soup kitchen and that she’d like to get involved.

“True to her word, she and Finley came down and they were very keen to support us.

“They were with us all night – from 6.30pm to 10pm and really rolled their sleeves up.

“We served over 200 people and over 500 meals.”

“They were also given a tour of the facilities and heard about our story, how we formed.

“The service users absolutely loved it, they were getting selfies and hugging them. It was a real morale boost for people struggling

“They were overwhelmed to see them. They couldn’t believe it.

“I think it was a real eye-opener for Paige and Finley. Paige said she had worked in Glasgow for years and had never known we existed.

“They said they’d be back. They were a fantastic couple – very nice, very down to earth, very human.”

A video of Paige and Finley serving up at the soup kitchen was shared on TikTok last night.

It has since attracted over 4,000 likes and 71,000 views and comments from viewers praising the duo for helping out.

One said: “Love this! Well done guys.”

Another wrote: “What an amazing thing to be doing.”

A third person added: “That’s so lovely. A great couple.”

A fourth said: “Love that you guys are using your platform to volunteer for causes like this. Well done and what an inspiration.”

Paige and Finley with charity volunteer Sean. (c) Homeless Project Scotland

While another person commented: “Only Love Islanders that are doing decent stuff and not documenting it for the likes.”

Founded in October 2019, Homeless Project Scotland achieved charitable status in June 2020 as thousands struggled with the effects of the pandemic.

According to the Scottish Government, there were over 26,000 open homeless cases in Scotland as of September 2021.

Paige and Finley have been busy in Scotland this week, appearing on Capital radio to discuss the ongoing season of the popular ITV2 show which brought them together.

Paige, originally from West Lothian, currently lives in Manchester with Finley but regularly visits Scotland.

The first ever Scottish winner of Love Island, Paige formerly dated music sensation Lewis Capaldi when she was younger.