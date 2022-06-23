Seven awards in line for clients of Glasgow boutique marketing agency

The measure of the value of Glasgow-based boutique marketing agency Trend Differently’s offering has been once again emphasised by the fact that its clients are in contention for no less than seven prestigious national awards.

Aimed at, and working within, the property sector in Scotland, Trend Differently has established a substantial reputation since it was founded six years ago for revealing to businesses how they can stand out from their competitors.

Now a remarkable cohort of companies with whom the agency’s digital creatives have engaged has been nominated for this year’s Scottish Home Awards, an independent programme which recognises excellence in the country’s housebuilding community.

David Roddie of Trend Differently (Image supplied with release by Blueprint Media)

The winners of the awards, which aim to help housebuilders and housing associations promote their properties more effectively, will be announced tomorrow (June 23) at a celebratory dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central.

Entrepreneur David Roddie, who established Trend Differently in 2016, said: “We simply aim to cut through the noise around marketing, and the team works tirelessly with developers to bring their marketing assets and promotional material to life.”

“We have outstanding skillsets in content creation, website development, CGI images, graphic design and marketing strategy, and this has been recognised by the excellent relationships we have with some of the biggest hitters in the market.”

“We wish all the nominees at the awards ceremony the best of luck on the night, and we look forward to continuing to work with many of them as they progress towards even greater successes.”

The agency works with household name property professionals such as Savills, Knight Frank, Rettie and Corum, and creates marketing collateral for property developers directly. Award nominees with whom it has worked include:

· Carmichael Homes, for whom it created a brand-new website and a suite of marketing assets. It has been nominated in two categories;

· MNM Developments, for whom it produced an intelligent online apartment selector app;

· Huntly Homes, for whom it created photo and video content to showcase The Works;

· MacKenzie Residential, for whom it designed a new brochure for its Walled Garden development;

· Tulloch Homes, now part of Springfield Group. Trend produced content for its Maples development in Inverness, which is also separately nominated.

David Roddie who holds an MSc in Digital marketing has established a close relationship with the University of the West of Scotland and works with lecturers and students on live market experience. Trend Differently is also tightly focused on emerging technology and how it will affect the marketing landscape.

He said, “We are looking forward in the coming years to working with great property developers, sales agents and business owners, building the best marketing campaigns and creating the best possible return on investment for them.”