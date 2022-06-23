Three Cryptocurrencies Making an Impact on the NFT Market: CashFi (CFI), Flow (FLOW) and Zilliqa (ZIL)

NFTs have quickly become the focal point of cryptocurrency. Their influence has undoubtedly changed the crypto world as we knew it. CashFi (CFI) has implemented new ways to use NFTs. The groundbreaking technology it uses has not gone unnoticed by crypto investors. Flow (FLOW) and Zilliqa (ZIL) are well established in the NFT market and look to widen their services to keep up with the competition.

The NFT game-changer: CashFi (CFI)

The presale for CashFi (CFI) has been phenomenal. The blockchain-based platform looks to capitalise on the weaknesses of other DeFi networks. It does this by unearthing its users to a myriad of asset classes, including NFTs, liquid staking and synthetics. CashFi (CFI) operates under creativity, diversity, and service quality and attributes this to its success.

The approach CashFi (CFI) has taken to the NFT market has been influential. It has redefined the NFT industry with its innovative features. CashFi (CFI) has created a safe space for NFT aficionados to buy and sell their art without any disturbance.

By identifying the numerous obstacles surrounding NFTs, CashFi has allowed artists to express their creativity in their own NFT marketplace. This is done by eliminating the need for centralised regulatory institutions that limit the freedom that users have when buying and selling NFTs. The new platform is focusing on inclusivity and diversity. This progressive approach is important in today’s world.

Watch Your Money Grow With Flow (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) is a high-performance blockchain designed for creating NFTs. The platform does not stop there. They have branched into cryptocurrency games and apps. Unlike other popular blockchain networks, Flow (FLOW) has been designed to scale accurately. This potentially allows billions of people to use the platform and access NFTs or games with no technical issues.

Kanye West has recently filed for 17 new trademarks around his ‘YEEZUS’ brand name. This will include NFTs and other blockchain currencies which have increased the popularity of famous NFT networks like Flow (FLOW) exponentially. The influence of pop culture can only be positive for networks specifically designed for NFTs, now can be the time to invest.

Teams across all major sports are now debuting NFT collectables for fans. This will surely create a lot of traction for those platforms heavily involved with NFTs. It seems inevitable that Flow (FLOW) will succeed and grow as a currency because of this.

The Ecosystem That Keeps Growing: Zilliqa (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) was the first platform to implement sharding. This sped up transactions by staggering amounts. Sharding splits the infrastructure of the platform. Effectively this allows the platform to handle multiple things simultaneously, making it a favourite among crypto experts.

Earlier this year, Zilliqa (ZIL) announced a new NFT gaming partnership with DeMons. DeMons will build an MMORPG metaverse in Zilliqa (ZIL). Gamification of NFTs will be made a central part of the game’s experience, increasing the popularity of NFTs on the platform.

Many music artists bought into the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection when it launched. This influenced fans to do the same, increasing the popularity of NFTs remarkably. Zilliqa (ZIL) has struck a new deal with Token||Traxx to make music more rewarding and equitable by using NFTs to satisfy fans and incentivize artists. The impact this has had on the NFT market is huge, begging the question, who can stop Zilliqa (ZIL)?

To conclude

The impact both Flow (FLOW) and Zilliqa (ZIL) have had on the NFT market has undoubtedly been immense. Their partnerships with companies bring NFTs into pop culture and increase their popularity significantly. CashFi (CFI), however, uses groundbreaking technology in its NFT market, finally allowing creators to express their art in a safe and secure environment. If you are looking for a cryptocurrency heavily involved with the NFT market, keep CashFi (CFI) on your watchlist.

