Aberdeen firm EnerMech approved for new wind sector safety courses

ABERDEEN-based EnerMech has been approved to deliver two new OPITO standards to promote safer lifting operations for the wind sector.

The accredited courses, Lift Planning For Basic Lifting Operations In The Wind Industry – Initial and Further Training, will be delivered from its base in the East of England.

Developed by the training body and alongside industry organisations, the global integrated solutions specialist delivered a pilot programme for the courses from its Great Yarmouth training facility earlier this year.

The new standard was developed as safety data revealed that lifting operations represented the highest number of reported incidents in 2020.

EnerMech has been delivering lifting operations training for more than 25 years.

The new OPITO accreditation will support the company’s drive to ensure competence in this activity to promote a safer workplace at onshore and offshore wind sites.

OPITO is the global, not-for-profit skills body for the energy sector.

The three-day initial course is directed at workers who participate in planning lifting activities as part of construction, operations, maintenance and decommissioning crews. The programme is also suitable for industry professionals who are transitioning their skills to the wind sector.

The coaching equips the trainees with the ability to perform lift planning and risk assessment of basic operations required for wind energy production.

Jennifer Batchelor, European Head of Training at EnerMech, said: “Identifying incident trends is paramount to ensuring the courses we deliver are meeting the needs of our clients in the wind sector. We were delighted to work with OPITO on the pilot programme and to add this new approval to our lifting safety programmes.

“Between now and 2030, the forecast investment in offshore wind is estimated to be over £70 billion creating more than 60,000 new jobs across the UK[2]. With the ability to deliver this new course in addition to our existing OPITO portfolio, we are well positioned to support the UK’s growing need for a safe and competent wind sector workforce.”

EnerMech CEO Christian Brown added: “With our experience in training spanning two and a half decades supporting personnel to achieve the necessary industry standard certifications to work in some of the most hazardous conditions with skill and competence, this brand new OPITO offshore wind course reinforces our commitment to the renewables industry and our base in the East of England. EnerMech Training has become a known and trusted training partner for organisations around the globe and I’m very proud of our team who continue to deliver outstanding work day in day out.”

Following the pilot stage of the OPITO lift planning course, EnerMech successfully attained the accreditation that ensures that worker certification is quality assured with competence based, consistent outcomes.

EnerMech has been delivering training from its Great Yarmouth base since 1995. It has over 100 courses available to support the industry.