Mother and daughters team take on luxury gin business

Luxury gin brand, Secret Garden Distillery based outside Edinburgh, is under new ownership.

The new directors of the business are a mother and daughters team: Imogen, Isobel and Kate Armstrong. A veteran of the business world, Kate Armstrong was the founding Managing Director of Confused.com and a founder of the Admiral Group. She brings her considerable business skills to the company, while daughters Isobel and Imogen will lead the business with a focus on brand and product development.

Imogen, Isobel and Kate Armstrong. (Image supplied with release by Pagoda PR)

The family team is continuing the original vision for which the brand has been known for eight years. They will maintain distillation of its popular Secret Garden Range of gins and will retain and expand on-site botanicals production and luxury brand development. The Secret Garden Distillery team is remaining with the new owners and includes Head Distiller Mark Boswell, the creator of the unique gin flavours for which the brand is known and loved.

In addition to Kate Armstrong’s IT, accounting and dotcom business experience, Isobel brings creative design and business and legal expertise, while Imogen has a background in property and sustainability. As a powerhouse of three women leading a luxury gin business, their skills and expertise will secure the future of the Secret Garden Distillery and bring expansion and growth.

Director, Kate Armstrong comments: “This is an exciting opportunity for our family to realise our dream of distilling luxury drinks and working together on the development and transformation of Secret Garden Distillery using the combination of our skills and passion.

“As a family business, relationships are important to us and we are pleased to be forging strong links with our customers and suppliers. We have exciting plans for development of the brand and our site close to Edinburgh.”

The Secret Garden Distillery launched in 2017 with the vision of producing home-grown natural products distilled and bottled on-site. The business currently produces luxury gins: seasonal editions Summer, Spring, Christmas; Lemon Verbena, Wild, Apothecary Rose and Elderflower & Jasmine; as well as limited edition, With Love; and also Wild Vodka. The Secret Garden Distillery offers tours and tastings at its Secret Garden at the foot of the Pentland Hills in Scotland