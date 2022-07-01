The secret to having a ten year career

What would you do if you didn’t have to work? If you had all the money you would ever need, how would you spend your time? Most people start working in their teens or twenties and retire in their sixties or seventies. Some get there slightly earlier.

What if there was a way you could make your entire career last just ten years, and then be free of the need to work for money ever again? Ten Year Career, the new book by British author Jodie Cook, explains exactly how you can do that.

Fast track your freedom

Jodie believes that it’s possible for everyone to start, scale and sell a business within ten years in order to make work a choice but there are common mistakes entrepreneurs make that mean most fall short of their dream scenario. “Entrepreneurs are often confused,” says Jodie. “They aren’t sure whether to hustle hard or delegate and chill. They take advice from all directions and end up feeling conflicted, distracted and like there’s no end in sight. At the end of the day they might ask themselves what they’re doing this all for.”

The secret to having a ten year lies in how you structure what you do. Rather than barrel through being busy and saying yes to everything, Jodie recommends you follow her four-stage framework: execute, systemize, scrutinize, exit. Each step has defining characteristics, pitfalls to avoid, and a five-step plan for how to proceed to the next step.

Ten Year Career: reimagine business, design your life, fast track to freedom, and its companion course, publish with Hachette in July. The book’s foreword is written by Derek Sivers, an entrepreneur and author who build and sold CD Baby for $22 million, within ten years. Derek, Jodie, and other stories within the book are proof that it’s possible for you too.

The secret structure, when followed, ensures an entrepreneur is progressing within their business and keeping their endgame in mind. “Business owners make progression plans for their team members and their business itself,” said Jodie, “but not for their own lives. It’s madness. What you want for your life has to come first; your business should fit around that, not vice versa.”

The book promises that wherever you are right now, within the next ten years you could not need to work. The book is how you fast track to freedom, achieve success on your terms, and do more within a shorter space of time. If you’ve already started a business, you might already be into your Ten Year Career and the finish line is closer than you think.

As explained in the book, reimagining your business means jumping off the education conveyor belt, making your mind matter and setting up for success. Are you ready to see what you’re capable of?

Ten Year Career: Reimagine business, design your life, fast track your freedom. Publisher: Hachette/John Murray Learning. For enquiries email [email protected].