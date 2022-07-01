Watch Out for These 10 Common Causes of Workplace Accidents

Almost every workplace has the potential for accidents. Certain hazards come with the job, whether you work in an office, factory, or construction site. And while many accidents are simply unavoidable, many can be prevented if we are aware of the dangers and take precautions. This article will discuss ten of the most common causes of workplace accidents and what you can do to avoid them.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Slips and Falls happen when you least expect them, and they can often be very serious. They are most commonly caused by wet floors, loose carpeting, or cluttered walkways. To avoid slip and fall accidents, always be aware of your surroundings and take care when walking on wet or slippery surfaces. Also, clean up any spills immediately and keep walkways clear of debris.

Overexertion

Overexertion injuries are often caused by lifting heavy objects or working in awkward positions. These injuries can be very painful and often require time off from work to recover. So, always use proper lifting techniques and take breaks often. If you must lift a heavy object, ask for help from a coworker.

Falling Objects

Falling objects are another common cause of workplace accidents. They can be caused by poorly stacked boxes, loose ceiling tiles, or unsecured equipment. To avoid being hit by a falling object, always be aware of your surroundings and wear appropriate head protection when working in areas with a potential for falling objects.

Vehicle Accidents

Vehicle accidents are often caused by speeding, distracted driving, or poor weather conditions. To avoid vehicle accidents, always obey the speed limit and pay attention to your surroundings when driving. In bad weather, slow down and allow for extra stopping time.

Repetitive Motion Injuries

Repetitive motion injuries are caused by doing the same task repeatedly. They are often seen in office workers who type all day or assembly line workers who perform the same task repeatedly. Take breaks often and try to vary your tasks throughout the day.

Chemical Burns

Chemical burns can be caused by coming into contact with strong acids or cleaning chemicals. These burns can be very serious and require immediate medical attention. Be sure to wear protective clothing when working with dangerous chemicals. Be sure to read the labels carefully and follow all safety instructions.

Electrical Shock

Electrical shock can occur when you come into contact with an electrical current. It can be very dangerous and even deadly. Always unplug appliances before cleaning them and avoid using electrical appliances in wet areas. Also, be sure to keep cords and wires away from water and other liquids.

Fires

Fires are one of the most common causes of workplace accidents. They can be caused by electrical problems, careless smoking, or flammable materials. To avoid being in a fire, always be aware of your surroundings and know the location of fire exits.

Never smoke inside buildings or near flammable materials. Be sure to report any electrical problems immediately.

Machinery Accidents

Machinery accidents can occur when machines are not used properly or are not properly maintained. Always read the instruction manual before using any machinery. Be sure to follow all safety procedures and never attempt to make repairs while the machine is still running.

Exposure to Hazardous Materials

When working with chemicals or other dangerous substances, exposure to hazardous materials can occur. These exposures can cause serious health problems, so it is important to take precautions to protect yourself. Always wear the proper safety gear when working with hazardous materials.

Final Word

Workplace accidents are unfortunately very common. But, by being aware of the most common causes, you can take steps to protect yourself and avoid becoming a statistic. If you have an accident at work, report it to your supervisor and seek medical attention if necessary.