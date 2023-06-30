A SCOTS lifeboat was scrambled after reports of a group of locals taking to the waves off the Scottish coast – in an inflatable hot tub.

Locals near Dunnet Bay, Caithness called in reports late on Friday night after spotting an unknown large object floating in the waters off the Scottish coast.

This followed earlier sightings of four men dragging an inflatable hot tub down to the beach that day, leading to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to put two and two together, and jump into action.

The hot tub was found unmanned on the water after a frantic search. Credit: RNLI

The team took to the water in their boat The Taylors and used thermal binoculars in a race against the clock to try and find the men.

However their search ended when they discovered the blow up tub floating empty on the dark waves about half a mile from the shore.

It was later discovered that the four would-be sailors abandoned ship and swam back to shore safely.

The RNLI stood down their rescue team at 1:30am on Saturday and now the organisation have pleaded with members of the public to take care when out in the water.

The hot tub, which had black tape repairs on its base was taken back to the RNLI building at Scrabster Harbour in Caithness but attempts to trace the owner so far have drawn a blank.

The organisation posted on social media yesterday warning about the dangers of the sea, writing: “RNLI lifeboat The Taylors was launched at 12:10am on Saturday 24 June in response to the report of a large unknown object floating in Dunnet Bay.

“The lifeboat was requested as support to local Coastguard teams and Police Scotland.

“While The Taylors was making its way to the scene it was established that three or four local men had been seen carrying what looked like an inflatable hot tub to the beach.

“The lifeboat arrived on scene at 12:25am and conducted a search. Initially, they were unable to spot the object and nothing was showing on radar.

“A crew member then found the tub using the Thermal Binoculars (the air in the tub would have been warmer than the sea temperature).

RNLI headquarters at Scrabster Harbour in Caithness. Credit: Google Maps

“The tub was about a half a mile from shore, floating upright, and was empty. The Lifeboat continued searching until they were stood down at 12:55 am.

“On returning to Scrabster the crew were informed that it had been further established that some men were seen in the Tub while it was in the water and these men had so far not been traced.

“The Taylors meantime remained on standby. Shortly after that the crew were informed that the men had been traced safe and well.

“It is understood they were afloat in the tub but abandoned the tub and swam ashore. The Lifeboat was stood down at 1:30 am.

“This incident gives the opportunity to remind the public that if they are planning to take to the water, do it in daylight.

“Make sure they inform someone of their plans, wear personal flotation devices, make sure that the floating device is suitable and always make sure you have a way to call for help.

“RNLI encourages the public to report anything that looks suspicious or could be a danger to shipping to HM Coastguard.”

The post has since gained over 130 likes and dozens of comments from social media users who were quick to mock the “idiots” who had taken to the seas in the inflatable tub.

Anne MacLeod said: “How stupid can people get? Well done lifeboat crew.”

George Robertson said: “That’s nuts, what idiots, well done the Taylor’s crew.”

Vickie Younger said: “Well done Thurso lifeboat for your considerate attention, hope they realise the worry they caused.”

James MacKay Campbell said: “Well done, great commitment as always.”

The RNLI was set up in 1824 after Sir William Hillary decided to take action to try and stop the loss of life due to shipwrecks on the British coast.