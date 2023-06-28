How to attract more direct bookings 

Direct bookings play a pivotal role in the success and profitability of hotels.

In an era dominated by online travel agencies (OTAs) and third-party booking platforms, it is essential for hotels to maximize direct bookings to maximize revenue, maintain control over inventory and policies, and foster loyal long-term guests who rebook.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 4 most effective ways to attract more direct bookings.

Target Existing Clients with hyper-personalized email market

One of the most effective audiences to attract more direct bookings is guests who have previously enjoyed a stay with you, such as through email marketing. Instead of simply offering attractive discounts, it’s critical to customize these emails to specific guest profiles, and what truly adds most value for each guest.

For example, if a family with kids previously booked their stay with you, offering free child-care services could be what convinces them that your property is the perfect destination for their vacation – and for the parents to enjoy some much needed down-time. Personalized emails don’t just incentivize immediate direct bookings – they’re also a key tool to branding hotels, and keep your property top-of-mind for former guests.

Regular, relevant communication can remind them of the enjoyable experiences they’ve had at your hotel.

Optimize your website for bookings

Your website is the single most effective digital asset you can utilize to drive more direct bookings. Beyond providing visually appealing images to showcase the hotel and its amenities, or descriptions of services, your website should be geared to drive viewers to convert.

Navigation should be intuitive and hassle-free, allowing users to find necessary information with ease. And of course, you’ll want to give users the opportunity to instantly make a decision, which means having CTAs on every page of your website. CTAs should be strategically placed across the website and crafted in compelling language that urges visitors to take immediate action, such as “Book Now”, “Reserve Your Room Today”, or “Secure Your Stay”.

Once users have made the decision to book, your website should offer an online booking engine that includes multiple secure payment options, including debit, credit, and wallets like Paypal, thereby allowing potential guests to pay in the way most convenient to them.

Optimize presence on meta search engines

Unlike online travel agencies which take a commission, metasearch engines like Kayak instead charge for cost per click and direct back to your hotel site to drive direct bookings. They also help bring greater visibility to your property, giving you access to their wide audiences.

The first step in effectively leveraging meta-search engines is simple: ensuring your hotel’s information is accurate and up-to-date. This includes details like your hotel’s name, location, contact information, pricing, availability, and any other pertinent details. Inconsistent or incorrect data can lead to missed opportunities, harm your reputation, and lead to negative reviews.

In terms of pricing information, these platforms compare rates from various sources, so ensure inventory and pricing are not just accurate, but also competitive. It can be effective to leverage a sophisticated inventory management system that incorporates dynamic pricing strategies, responsive to your current demand and availability. Engaging in paid advertising campaigns on meta-search platforms can also be a significant way to boost visibility and conversions, by helping you appear at the top of the results. These platforms typically operate on a cost-per-click model, which means that you only pay for a genuine, interested, and pre-engaged lead.

Collect your own reviews and include reputation management

Over 70% of potential customers say that reviews are a critical element in their decision-making process. Which is why it’s important to have a reputation management policy. Ensure a member of your team is assigned the responsibility to meticulously monitor all reviews posted on various platforms like Google reviews, Yelp, and other similar sites. When it comes to positive reviews, your team member should extend a word of appreciation to the reviewers.

This can be as simple as a heartfelt ‘Thank You’, or something more tangible to incentivize rebooking: for example, an offer redeemable on their next stay. Negative reviews must also be addressed, and can be an opportunity to display your commitment to customer satisfaction. When potential clients observe your willingness to accept criticism and your determination to rectify any issues, it creates a perception of transparency and dedication to continuous improvement.

This could involve clarifying any misunderstanding, apologizing sincerely where necessary, and detailing the steps taken to prevent a recurrence of the problem. The objective is to transform the negative experience into a learning opportunity, rebuild trust with the original customer, and show potential guests how seriously your establishment takes their comfort and satisfaction.