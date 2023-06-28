East Lothian couple find a corner of paradise in city centre

Premium apartment is a hidden gem in Edinburgh’s New Town

A COUPLE seeking a fresh start have found their dream apartment in a luxury development nestled in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre.

Derek and Esme Radin stumbled upon Square & Crescent’s Abercromby Place development after searching for seven years to find the perfect property.

The couple had been looking to downsize from their five-bedroom family home of 21 years in Inveresk, East Lothian, with the duo’s sights set firmly on the capital as the prime destination.

With hope fading on finding their dream home in Edinburgh, Derek and Esme came across an open evening at the New Town property, and were dazzled by what they had found.

Derek, a Senior NHS Manager with the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, said: “Our eyes had been on Square & Crescent’s developments for a few years, but it was actually by complete chance that we found this apartment.

“We were walking along the street when we saw that there was an open house at the development, and the rest is history. As soon as we viewed the property it ticked every single box on our list – it truly wowed us.”

Derek and Esme regularly travel to the city centre, and had been previously spending three hours a week travelling in and out of Edinburgh from their East Lothian home. Now the pair are right in the heart of the city they love.



Esme, a retired project manager, said: “We spend most of our time in the city centre, visiting the shops and restaurants, but it was previously taking us half an hour there and back. All this time adds up and we had to factor it into every journey we made.

“We loved our old family home, but we felt like we had outgrown it. This is like a new start for us, a new life really. The property is tastefully finished and everything has been completed to such a high standard, it’s not a run-of-the mill development.

“Another perk is the private access to Queen Street Gardens; I can take the dogs there, or just go and sit and read my kindle on the benches. It’s hard to believe how tranquil it is despite being in the middle of the city.”

The move has allowed Esme and Derek to be closer to one of their daughters and her husband, enabling them to spend more time with their 10-year-old grandson.

The two-bedroom, lower ground floor property is situated on one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after streets. Other features include secure gated parking, lifts to all floors, main door access, a private terrace and a home office.

Lesley Coyle, Sales and Marketing Manager at Square & Crescent said: “It’s great to hear how happy Derek and Esme are in their new home and we’re glad that one of our properties could play a part in that.

“It’s rewarding to see our developments transform into family homes so quickly and see the benefits they can bring to people’s lives.”

Abercromby Place is made up of 10 luxury properties, including two Mews-style homes which are both available to reserve, along with the last remaining apartment.

Founded in 2013, Square & Crescent has since gone on to build a strong track record and trusted reputation in providing some of the best residential conversion projects over the past 10 years, making a move in recent years into developing unique new build homes, providing exceptional and sustainable modern living in a variety of different locations within Edinburgh.

