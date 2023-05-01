A YOUTUBER has shared the hilarious moment he fearlessly strolled into the back of an Iceland store in search of “why mums go” – before being promptly chased out.

Baccari O’garro, known to fans as Mizzy, decided to sneak into the storage rooms of the popular supermarket in Bethnal Green, London on Saturday as part of his latest video.

The 18 year-old from Hackney, London is well-known for his videos where he tests the limit at restaurants and shops, often leaving fans in stitches after seeing how far he will go for views.

One of his previous videos showed him cycling into and around a Primark store followed by baffled staff as he zigzagged through the clothing rails.

However, his latest video begins with Mizzy joking: “So, outside. I’m at Iceland. What I want to know is why mums really go to Iceland?”

Mizzy then walks into the shop and through a throng of unsuspecting customers, comparing his venture to a video game as he says: “Just some NPCs [non-playable characters] around.

The camera flips to Mizzy’s face as he says: “We need to look for the back rooms. The back rooms – the place where we can find the mums and why they go to Iceland.”

He flips the camera back around to yellow sales prices on the shop floor’s products and makes a shocked comment on inflation levels.

He says: “I haven’t been to Iceland in time. Inflation has f***ed up everything, look at all of these prices, they’re extortionate – they’re actually extortionate.”

He then gestures for a fist bump as he passes a confused girl without breaking stride, but is left hanging.

He soon reaches the back of the shop floor and spots a door with a red sign reading: “Iceland team only.”

Daringly, he then pushes the door open and spots stacked red crates of Iceland bags, before spotting a whiteboard for staff and a brown door with the sign “Void” on it.

He briefly opens the door but finds nothing of interest so ventures up a staircase and further into the back rooms, whispering: “Guys, we may find out why mums go to Iceland.”

Mizzy felt he was getting closer to finding out ‘why mums go to Iceland.’ (C) Mizzy

Mizzy reaches the top of the stairs where he is met by an unidentified worker, but is left unfazed as he brazenly walks past him and further into the stockroom.

Another member of staff stands behind them and the two can then be heard asking who he is, to which Mizzy innocently explains his mission before commenting: “Oh, it’s cold in here. Very cold in here.”

The camera pans to trollies filled with products as a freezer fan can be heard whirling in the background.

Confidently again, he goes back to the confused men and asks: “Is that why they go, because it’s cold? It doesn’t make sense.”

A close-up then shows the priceless faces of the confused men who appear stunned by the random prank.

Amusingly, the two staff then begin to follow Mizzy and question who he is looking for – to which he replies: “I’m looking for the guy who made Iceland.”

The men appear to humour Mizzy as they gesture at him to follow them back through the door he arrived through.

Mizzy refuses to follow and insteads proceeds further through the backdoor, then approaching a brown door which he pushes through.

He immediately ignores a flight of descending stairs leading to the ground floor, instead pointing to a door on the left and ignorantly asking: “Is this the way to go?”

The men exhaustively tell him to go downstairs, to which Mizzy responds with: “Where is downstairs?”

The staff member then vaguely replies: “Downstairs goes to the room.”

Pictured: Staff chasing Mizzy. (C) Mizzy

In a moment of sheer randomness, Mizzy then asks the baffled men: “Do you know where Jeffrey is?”

One of the men quickly quips: “He’s downstairs.”

Mizzy questions: “Are you sure? What is downstairs, though?”

The men reaffirm him in a sly attempt to get him to reach the shop floor again.

Mizzy can be seen speeding down the stairs and opening the heavy door at the bottom.

Hilariously, he spots that he has been led to the shop floor where an array of customers line in a queue so instead runs back up to the stairs in order to cause a further nuisance.

He exclaims to the men: No, it’s not downstairs. Where is it?

One man says: “Who is Jeffrey?”

Mizzy feigns further innocence as he says: “He’s my best friend. He told me to come here and look for everyone else.”

He then swings around and sees an unimpressed member of staff standing by an office door.

The man at the door then asks a woman who appears to be a manager if she knows Mizzy, to which she replies no and a moment of chaos erupts.

Mizzy then quips “I’m Jeffrey,” as the staff ask him to stay where he is and call after him.

In a moment of panic, the staff chase after him as Mizzy drops the act and races down the stairs to get back to the shop floor.

Brief slow-mo footage shows a staff member attempting to grab a hold of Mizzy as he races through the store and back out onto the street.

The camera pans over to Mizzy’s face as he laughs nervously: “We outside! Every single time.”

Mizzy uploaded the footage to social media on Saturday (22 APR) with the caption: “The Iceland NPCs were on it.”

The clip has since received over 104,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments from users left in stitches by Mizzy’s brazen troublemaking.

One user wrote: “Anxiety is scared of him.”

Another said: “Bro casually walking into a room with the sign ‘Void’ on it.”

A third commented: “Bro hasn’t realised yet that everyone around him is a real person living their own life.”

A fourth added: “Dude, you’re my hero. I hope that you’ll never get caught and you totally made my day.”

A fifth wrote: “Blud is the reason locks were invented.”

Speaking to Mizzy today he said: “I’ve been doing these types of videos for years now. I started doing the ‘walking to the back’ content about a year and a half ago.

“With that, I accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on 20+ different accounts but I’ve been banned numerous times because the content I do, TikTok doesn’t like it.

“When I first started doing it, I used to have an intro where it used to be like ‘Now see what shop I walk into the back of.’

“I used to just walk to the back of different shops – it was pointless but it banged views.

“Then, it got to the point where it kept getting taken down, so I made the new account recently – a couple of months ago, I think it was the beginning of January.

“I started doing the same stuff again but instead of having an intro, I just treated it like it was a video game – like it was free roam, open world.

“So, I would start the video with me walking straight into the shop with me being like ‘Aw, the workers are NPCs’ or just some sort of thing so that [TikTok] wouldn’t take it down and it kind of stuck.

“People just kept wanting more of it, so I started doing it in different places like, Greggs, KFC, McDonald’s. So, that’s how I got the idea for the Iceland video.”