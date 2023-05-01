KEIR STARMER has been slammed online after users noticed that several clips of Scotland were used in the Labour leader’s St George’s Day video.

Starmer took to social media to mark the celebration of the patron saint of England in a video celebrating the best of England and documenting his travels across local communities.

However, during his video as he speaks of local communities, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the clip featured the iconic Finnieston Crane located in Glasgow, north of the border.

Just moments later the video then shows Glasgow’s Buchanan Street from the top of the well-known Glasgow Royal Concert Hall steps.

Footage of high rise flats in the town of Cambuslang on the outskirts of Greater Glasgow also bizarrely briefly feature.

The spot is often used by protestors and speakers on a variety of occasions throughout the year sitting next to the statue of Scotland’s inaugural First Minister Donald Dewar.

Starmer posted the video to social media, writing: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish everyone in England a very happy St George’s Day.”

Starmer’s video attracted over 1,900 likes and more than 1,000 comments from users – many of whom were quick to ridicule the leader of the opposition for his gaffe.

One said: “Why have you used footage of Scotland?”

Another added: “Where in England is the Finnieston crane?”

A third replied: “Lot of Glasgow in your video about England there.”

A fourth joked: “Will you do one of these for St Andrew’s Day and slip in pictures of an English city?”

Another commented: “I know you would like Glasgow to be in England but I think you will find it is not despite featuring in your video.”

A sixth said: “These are both shots from Glasgow – notably not a part of England. Maybe take these out and save them for your next patronising St Andrew’s Day video?”

The Labour leader has endured a turbulent weekend after also being forced to suspend long-serving MP Diane Abbott after comments she made to The Guardian yesterday (SUN).

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP had been writing about racism when she claimed that only black people are subject to racism all their life.

Her comments about Jews, Irish and Traveller people were slammed after she claimed they ‘undoubtedly experience prejudice’.