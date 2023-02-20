Happy Homeowners Reveal Important Next Steps After Purchasing Property

Happy homeowners have revealed the most important next steps after closing a deal and purchasing residential property. Over 50 million existing homes are sold every year – not to mention the thousands of new residential developments, communities, and properties that emerge annually. Once it’s officially time to move-in, your first thought is usually to celebrate. However, a major change like this typically requires immediate action. Whether you are a new residential landowner or developer, these proactive, forward-looking strategies can certainly help. After all, you want to be a successful, smart homeowner for the rest of your life. This way, you can safeguard your investment, maximize property value, and gain peace of mind. Read on to learn about the happy homeowners revealing important next step after purchasing property.

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Secure Your New Home

First and foremost, you should take immediate steps to secure your new home. As soon as possible, change every single lock. You never know who has the old keys to your house. You can easily purchase a new set of locks and doorknobs at your local hardware store. Or, hire a locksmith to come and rekey the property for you. Many modern homeowners opt for smart keyless systems that only require a four-digit-combination or fingerprint verification. If you’re somebody who tends to lose and forget your keys, this may be a great choice. Once you’re home is locked and secured, you should cover up the windows. After all, most new homes come without curtains or blinds – triggering many privacy and security concerns.

Purchase An Annual Home Warranty Contract

Next, secure an annual home warranty contract to safeguard your new property investment. A home warranty service agreement covers essential repairs and replacements to important appliances, systems, or fixtures. These contracts are key if your new property has expensive HVAC utilities, dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, stoves, or plumbing. Some plans can even provide coverage for home spas, pools, and septic tank systems. It works as a compliment to your required homeowners’ insurance policy. With a warranty, you’ll receive the most comprehensive coverage – protecting you from unexpected and costly out-of-pocket expenses. To learn more about warranty plans from Cinch Home Services, visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/faq-library/-/faq/home-warranty-guide-for-first-time-home-buyers. Here, you can get a quote, learn about coverage options, and request 24/7/365 service. Surely, purchase an annual home warranty contract as an important next step after purchasing residential property.

Refer Back To Your Home Inspection Report

Look back to your original home inspection report, and use this as a maintenance to-do list at your new property. Begin with major issues, concerns, and problems that your home inspector specifically flagged. From here, you can dive into more approachable, simple tasks – such as cleaning the gutters, fixing leaky pipes, and resealing drafty windows. As a new homeowner, regular, frequent maintenance is something you should definitely get used to. Remember, putting in the time, effort, and sweat equity nearly always pays out.

Get Connected

Once you start getting settled in, it is time to get connected. Hook your property up to WiFi internet connection, cable TV, and landline phone if necessary. Ask your neighbors about the best local providers and installers in the area. If you’re moving from locally, you may even be able to transfer services from your previous home. Of course, this may lead to a steep relocation fee. If not, be sure to cancel your existing entertainment, internet, and communication bills before moving. Indeed, get yourself connected after moving into your brand new home.

Update Your Address

Now that you’re getting settled, you are ready to update your new address. You’ll need to notify a lot of different people, agencies, and entities about your move. Start with your current employer, along with anyone else you’ve worked for in recent years. They’ll need your updated address when it’s time to distribute annual tax forms. Then, notify government agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS). You should also take care of financial profiles – like your investment portfolio and personal banking account.

Happy homeowners across the world are revealing essential steps after purchasing property. After battling with mortgage rates and the housing market, new homeowners often just want to relax. However, there are a few actionable next steps to keep in mind after the big move. First and foremost, secure your new home with alarm systems, new locks, and curtains. In addition, you should purchase an annual home warranty contract. At this point, it is time to start conducting regular maintenance in-line with your home inspection report. Now, you are ready to get connected to the internet, TV, and landline. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about the happy homeowners revealing important next step after purchasing property.