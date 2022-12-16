Aussie woman receives touching birthday card all the way from UK…five years late

AN AUSSIE woman has received a touching birthday card delivered all the way from the UK – five years late.

Dr Phillipa Burns was puzzled when an unexpected delivery was awaiting her in her letterbox on Sunday, postmarked from London.

The science lecturer’s confusion only doubled when she opened it to find a birthday card from her aunt, considering her birthday had long since passed.

Phillipa’s long lost birthday card delivered. Credits: Phillipa Burns.

However Phillipa, from Wollongong, New South Wales, was left in stitches when she double checked the packaging to find that the card was in fact posted in 2017.

Images show the letter torn open at the top and adorned with a large paid postage stamp and Royal Mail air mail sticker.

And whilst the address is blurred out, the word “Australia” is written at the foot of the letter in block capitals.

The postage date can be seen on the stamp which reveals it was originally posted by Phillipa’s aunt on 20 September 2017.

Phillipa shared her surprise to Twitter on Sunday writing: “I received a birthday card this week 5 years after it was posted!

“Kudos to @auspost and @RoyalMail for ensuring it got here in the end. Would love to know where it’s been…”

The Twitter post has received dozens of likes and several amused comments regarding her very belated birthday wishes.

One user wrote: “Wow. That’s remarkable. I’m having a similar experience with #Auspost and #USMail.

“So the common denominator might be Auspost? Your example gives me hope though.”

Another said: “Perhaps was sitting at the Palace, and found when cleaning the cupboards.”

Another wrote: “Likely in between mail sorting centres like most of my parcels. The ‘updates’ are incredible some days.”

Another replied: “In the end… bloody hell hun I have friends with younger children than that.”

Another said: “Probably spent four years going up and down the Hume Highway.”

Speaking today (TUE) Pippa said: “The card was sent from London in 2017 from my aunt who lives there, no clue as to where it’s been or why it’s so late but luckily we haven’t moved!

Dr Phillipa Burns. Credits: Twitter.

“I was confused that I was getting a second card this year; then I checked the post mark and was sure I was reading it incorrectly, but there was a message in the card that reinforced the 2017 date.

“Then I just wondered where it had been, was there a bag of lost mail – so many possibilities.

“We’ve had a good laugh about it but I’m grateful to both the Royal Mail and Australia Post for still delivering it.”

With the ongoing Royal Mail strikes in the UK, customers can expect delays to their Christmas presents this year.

The Royal Mail have recently urged customers to order their items as early as possible to account for these delays.