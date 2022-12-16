Film Producer Taylor Ri’chard Shares His Incredible Journey to Success

For a while now there is a growing demand for more representation of the LGBTQ+ community and POC in film. This is both in front and behind the camera. The film industry is making great strides on inclusion in mainstream Hollywood. Unfortunately, the same isn’t as true for independent cinema. As someone who identifies as both Black and LGBT, Taylor Ri‘chard has taken the task of creating that change. Taylor is a Director, Screenwriter, and Producer who has quite a few projects attached to his name. This includes his film, The Final Project (2016). The Final Project launched Taylor into the spotlight, earning his script placement in the permanent core collection of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts, and Science’s Margaret Herrick Library.

Furthering his journey of diversity, Taylor revived the name Lincoln Motion Picture Company. The Lincoln Motion Picture Company is the first black-owned film production company. It was founded in 1921. In 2021, when Taylor launched his media company he did so as the Lincoln Motion Picture Company II. Continuing his growth, the following year Taylor opened his own film studio called Lincoln Park Studios. Lincoln Park Studios has hosted an array of big budget productions from the likes of Apple, HBOMax, Paramount, Disney, and Amazon.

Recently, Taylor secured the film rights to the New York Times best-selling authors Virgina DeBerry and Donna Grant’s national best-selling book, “Tryin’ to Sleep in The Bed You Made’. Production starts in the spring of 2023. Tryin’ is a pioneering story that Taylor looks forward to bringing alive for the screen.

Historically, diverse groups have found themselves tokenized in film, and given stereotypical roles. Taylor’s goal is to be like his inspirations, Wes Cravens, Coen brothers, and John Singleton. He states, “I want my legacy to provide opportunities for all creators to feel empowered to share their stories with the world in places they have not seen themselves before.” As a creative entrepreneur, Taylor works to bring true equity to underrepresented members of the craft.