REVIEW: 3/5

LAUGHING Fox Productions comes to the Edinburgh Fringe with a truly wacky retelling of classic fairy tale, The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

If you think you know the story of The Pied Piper from top to bottom, think again.

This frivolous recital introduces larger-than-life puppets Gripp the Raven and Reynard the Fox.

These two animated animals live in a quaint cottage – which is just slightly overrun by mice – with Hans, the ever-so-sleepy storyteller.

The mischievous puppet pair start off the show trying to hide sugary treats in Hans’s shoes and hat.

They are quickly informed by Hans himself that they can’t do that, rightly pointing out that leaving food out will attract mice.

This leads him to tell the classic story to Gripp and Reynard.

Hans tries to relay this story to the audience too, but is constantly interrupted and falling asleep throughout.

Expect scores of silliness and tons of fun with this twist on the classic tale, told through song, rhyme, and jolly jokes.

This charming and delightful little show will certainly entertain kids of primary school age.

