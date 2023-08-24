A TOURIST has struck up debate over Edinburgh Fringe’s “free shows” after leaving her review of her time at the world-famous festival.

The anonymous 29-year-old had been to Edinburgh before but says this was her first time going to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Hailing from Manchester, the woman claimed in a post yesterday that she had “so much fun” in the city, citing the attitude of performers and cleanliness of the capital as highlights of her trips.

A person commented their opinion on the supposed free shows. Credit: Reddit

Despite this, the tourist was left shocked at the sheer cost of the Fringe, claiming she had far exceeded what she had expected to spend – and cited the supposedly “free shows” as one reason for this.

The tourist shared her full review yesterday, writing: “I have been to Edinburgh before. This was my first time at the Fringe.

“Very busy but very fun. First thing I’d say is that I had so much fun. The general mood is (although busy) a great one and I enjoyed discovering new stand-up acts and performers.

“Saturday was notably busier than any other day, but the rest of the time wasn’t too bad. Day 19-21 of the Fringe, the acts must be so tired, but you wouldn’t know.

“The vast majority of acts we saw were incredible, and even those who were questionable put in a good effort.

“The cost, wow it was so much more expensive than I thought, I spent at least £60 a day either on tickets or giving to free shows.

“Pints were £6 to £7, and food wasn’t cheap – I honestly don’t know how the artists do it, is it always this expensive or is it another symptom of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Free shows, they’re not really free – have they always been like this? We didn’t really know the deal the first one we went to but by the last we were getting out tenners beforehand to pop in buckets.

“Is a free show just a marketing tactic if you’re an unknown artist to drive people in? I’m not complaining, I just feel bad for the first guy we saw because we didn’t really know the deal.”

The woman from the North of England was also surprised by the number of people who appeared to be from down south, stating: “Southerners, you seem to have a lot of them.

“I think I heard more Surrey accents than Scottish accents, [is this] just a Fringe thing? Or is it always like this?”

The Mancunian then proceeded to heap praise on Scotland’s capital as she admitted that she felt safer here than in her home city.

She said: “Edinburgh is so much cleaner, and feels safer, than Manchester. It reminded me how badly government cuts have hit our city the last few years – Edinburgh feels like a proper city.

“All in all, I had a great time, thanks for having me – first time in the city in the summer too, and the sun shined most of the weekend.”

Social media users were quick to comment on her post with their own views of the Fringe including the ‘free’ shows.

One said: “When they say free, what they really mean is ‘pay what you think the show was worth’

“If it’s truly bad, they’re getting nothing from me.

“If it’s mediocre or better, then a £10 donation is still cheaper entertainment than a ticketed Fringe show (and its booking fee) which aren’t guaranteed to be even mediocre.”

Another added: “Free shows can be really hit and miss.

“I walked out of an improv one a few years ago after they got a suggestion for a topic on a disaster that had happened days before and ran with it. They had the balls to look surprised.

A third replied: “I always take cash, I don’t want to stand there asking someone to change the amount on their card reader.

“I’d rather chuck my fiver in the bucket and leave. I’ve only been to one ‘free’ show this year and he said £10-£15, I thought that was a bit cheeky seeing as his show was only 45 mins long and was just okay.

“He got £5.”

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe attracts over three million people to visit Scotland’s capital city in August each year.