Dental group sinks teeth into £400,000 Glasgow practice expansion

Major refurbishment hopes to increase NHS patient numbers by more than 25%

WORK to expand and refurbish a Glaswegian dental clinic has started in order to meet the rising demand in NHS services.

Sector leader Scottish Dental Care, has invested around £400,000 into the refurbishment of Cardonald Dental Clinic, which includes three new surgeries and an expanded footprint.

The practice is also bringing onboard two new dentists, increasing the total staff count to 10. This will enable the clinic to welcome up to 2,000 NHS patients – adding to its active register of 5,500.

Established in the early nineties, Cardonald Dental Clinic became part of the growing family-led dental group, Scottish Dental Care, in 2017.

Lead Clinician, Neil Scott, has welcomed the investment, and hopes the practice will be able to support more families in and around Glasgow.

Neil said: “Cardonald Dental Clinic has been a cornerstone in its community for more than 25 years, our team values the relationships they have with their patients and constantly trying their best to service those in need of dental care.

“Expanding the clinic and hiring new dentists means we will increase our ability to treat more patients and provide a better standard of care.”

The clinic will feature a new staff room and clinic frontage, improvements to existing surgeries and a new heating system – the practice will even be fitted with a new roof.

Tasked with the refurbishments is Glasgow architects, NVDC and contractor, Interact Interiors, with local duo expected to complete the works by the end of September.

Richard Welsh, Managing Director at Interact Interiors said: “This is an exciting project that is allowing us to connect with the community while contributing to the local economy. Scottish Dental Care, much like their clinics, understand the importance of integrating local businesses into projects like these.



“We are looking forward to completing the refurb and seeing the end results.”

The expansion of the Cardonald branch is part of Scottish Dental Care’s commitment to providing high-quality dental care to patients across Scotland.

Lynn Hood, Chief Executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “Keeping dentistry local and investing in community clinics like Cardonald is important to us, and forms a key part of our growth strategy. We’re committed to ensuring our patients have access to high-quality dental care.”

The clinic offers a bespoke centre for the delivery of all aspects of NHS dentistry to the people of Cardonald, Crookston and Mosspark, as well as a full range of private treatments, and includes a dedicated dental implant clinic offering all aspects of dental implantology.

Scottish Dental Care operates 20 practices in Scotland consisting of 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, and serving around 200,000 patients.

Owned by brothers and founders Philip and Christopher Friel. Philip, a renowned dentist and the group’s director of dentistry, sets the strategic clinical matters, while Christopher oversees the expansion strategy and group legal services in his role as mergers and acquisitions director.

To find out more about Scottish Dental Care, visit: www.scottishdentalcare.co.uk and www.advanceddentistryscotland.com